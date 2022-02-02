US Rep Schneider of Illinois again tests COVID positive

CHICAGO — U.S. Brad Schneider of Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, according to the Democrat's office.

Schneider said in a statement late Tuesday that he tested positive earlier in the day. Schneider is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am not presently exhibiting any symptoms, and am able to effectively work from home while isolating this week, as per CDC guidelines and guidance from the House Attending Physician," he said.

He first tested positive last year after he was forced to go into lockdown during the deadly siege at the Capitol.

'"Unlike a year ago when I had COVID-19 the first time, this time I will be fighting the virus with the full protections afforded by the vaccine and I am looking forward to a speedy and complete recovery," Schneider said.

Schneider was first elected in 2012 and represents a district that includes suburbs north of Chicago.

In Illinois U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Bobby Rush also also recently announced positive COVID-19 tests.

