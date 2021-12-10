Urbana launches equity project to make impact on neighborhoods

URBANA — The city of Urbana plans to spend $2 million on improvement projects that will be chosen based on a system heavily favoring underserved neighborhoods.

The Equity and Quality of Life project announced Tuesday was included in the city’s capital improvement plan for the current fiscal year, according to City Administrator Carol Mitten.

The goal of the project is to use an “equity lens” to identify and select some big-impact projects in underserved neighborhoods, she said.

Some projects that will be considered will be improvements in street lighting, sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and traffic “calming” measures sometimes used to combat speeding.

The city is defining underserved neighborhoods as census tracts of low-income and moderate-income neighborhoods using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development criteria, Mitten said.

Typically, projects such as improvements in roads, sewers and street lighting are chosen based on technical standards — for instance, for a street improvement, the traffic level and pavement condition, Mitten said. But, she said, “we don’t typically put it through an equity lens.”

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said this project is also an attempt to carve out some money for smaller projects that could have a big impact on public safety.

“This is also an attempt to address safety at all levels,” she said.

In looking at crime patterns and public safety, what city officials hear over and over from residents in some neighborhoods is a need for more street lighting, Marlin said.

“This is one approach to deter violence by shining a light on it,” she said.

Marlin also said it’s important to note that the city won’t be abandoning the professional standards used to select most of its capital improvement projects.

In fact, she said, the $2 million for the new equity program will represent 2.5 percent of all infrastructure spending planned over the life of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan.

“We have a very systematic capital improvements plan we are following,” Marlin said.

The city has completed a facilities master plan, assessed every mile of pavement, is nearly finished with a stormwater master plan and has yet to complete master plans for street lighting and sanitary sewers, she said.

Meanwhile, some neighborhoods have streetlights and sidewalks and some don’t, and some have less than others, and this new program can help fill in the gaps, Marlin said.

Urbana residents can help the city decide how the $2 million will be spent.

The city is accepting project suggestions from residents, and will use a scoring system to select the projects, Mitten said.

For example, if there are two neighborhoods that equally need more street lighting, under this program, the need for more street lighting in the underserved neighborhood would be weighted more heavily, she said.

Marlin said she believes all of the money set aside for the project will be claimed in the current fiscal year, though the city may not be able to complete all the projects in the remaining months.

An equity approach has already made a difference in the planting of new trees in Urbana, Mitten and Marlin said.

The city undertook a grant-funded study to look at its tree canopy and areas in need of more shade trees to determine if there was any inquiry in where new trees were being planted, “and there was,” Mitten said.

