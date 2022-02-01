Updates: Weather-related closures for Bloomington-Normal area

This is an updated list of weather-related closures. Add yours here.
SCHOOLS
- District 87 schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Unit 5 schools will have an E-learning day on Wednesday and snow day on Thursday
- Bloom Community School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Tri-Valley schools will have remote learning days on Wednesday and Thursday
- LeRoy schools will have remote learning days on Wednesday and Thursday
- Illinois Wesleyan University will be remote Wednesday
- Illinois State University will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- ISU Laboratory Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Heartland Community College will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Central Catholic High School will be closed Wednesday and have remote learning Thursday
- Olympia Schools will have remote learning Wednesday and off Thursday
- Ridgeview Schools will have remote learning Wednesday and Thursday
- Lexington Schools will have remote learning Wednesday and Thursday
- Heyworth Schools will have remote learning Wednesday and Thursday
- El-Paso Gridley will have remote learning Wednesday, no plans set for Thursday yet
WORK
- All non-essential City of Bloomington employees will work from home Wednesday and potentially Thursday depending on weather
- All McLean County government buildings, including the courthouse, will be closed Wednesday. Court proceedings will be rescheduled to later dates. Litigants are encouraged to check with their lawyer or the circuit clerk's office for new court dates
- Town of Normal employees not providing direct services to residents will work remotely
- Town offices at City Hall, Engineering, Inspections and Parks and Recreation closed Wednesday and Thursday
PROGRAMS
- The Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen at Bloomington's St. Mary's Church will not be open for serving on Tuesday or Thursday
- Miller Park Adult Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Sporty Munchkins and Kiddos Programs scheduled for Wednesday will be made up on Monday, Feb. 14
- Run Club scheduled for Wednesday will be made up on Wednesday, March 9
- Hoopsters scheduled class for Thursday will be made up on Thursday, March 10
- The Normal Public Library will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Garbage, recycling and brush pickup is suspended temporarily for the town of Normal
- Children's Discovery Museum closed Wednesday and Thursday
ROADS
- City of Bloomington parking ban will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until further notice
- Town of Normal parking ban will take effect 7 p.m. Tuesday until Friday at 5 p.m.