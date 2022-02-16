 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois

The following weather-related closures have been announced. Send your closures to ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Schools

  • El Paso Gridley CUSD No. 11 will have an eLearning day Thursday, students will be off Friday for a planned School Improvement Day

Municipal

  • City of Bloomington offices will be closed Thursday
  • Miller Park Zoo will be closed Thursday

Programs

  • The Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen will not be open for serving on Thursday

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

