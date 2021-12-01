Unvaccinated students can test out of COVID-19 quarantine in new Chicago pilot program

A pilot program that would allow unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students to test their way out of COVID-19 quarantine if they come in close contact with an infected person is slated to start at an elementary school this week.

Few details about the test-to-stay program — including the names of schools interested in participating in the pilot — were given at a news conference Tuesday that comes amid concerns about omicron, a new coronavirus variant that has yet to be detected in the United States but experts fear may be more transmissible than the highly contagious delta variant.

Allie Sontag, nurse practitioner at CPS’ health and wellness office, said the optional test-to-stay program would permit unvaccinated kids to continue in-person learning if they test negative on the first, third, fifth and seventh days after they are determined to be a close contact of a person who tested positive. Sontag said a “short list” of schools have expressed interest in joining the program.

“From that list, if there is a case that comes up this week, we will be implementing test-to-stay. This will be optional. It’s not required. Families will be offered the ability for their students, who would have otherwise been asked to quarantine, to stay in school and participate in this regimented testing program,” Sontag said.

“We’re starting with one school. One of the feedback we’ve gotten from our families is communication is key. And this is really why we’re starting small.”

CPS shortened its quarantine timeline from 14 to 10 days in October. About 4,900 students were in quarantine or isolation Monday because they tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who had. Nearly 7,500 students were in quarantine or isolation on two different days last week, according to CPS data.

The district is reporting about 3,000 student and 885 adult COVID-19 cases this school year. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the district is logging about 300 cases per week. About 330,000 students are enrolled in CPS. About half of CPS students 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while nearly 13% of CPS students 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose, according to the district.

Martinez said CPS continues to ramp up its weekly testing program, which suffered from a slow start. Martinez said CPS can now conduct 40,000 tests per week as part of the program, which is mandatory for unvaccinated staff members and voluntary for students. About 90% of CPS employees are fully vaccinated, while nearly 9% must test weekly, according to CPS data.

Martinez said he wants at least 10% of students in each CPS school to sign up to be tested once a week. That goal may change as more is learned about the omicron strain, which the World Health Organization has labeled a “variant of concern.”

“Of course, we’ll adjust that as we learn more about the variant, but the (testing) capacity is going to continue to grow,” Martinez said.

In a statement, Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey called for more testing and vaccinations “as well as a science-based metric that puts in-person learning on an operational pause when there’s too much COVID in a classroom or a school community.”

Martinez and city public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said schools do not appear to play a major role in spreading coronavirus, but Martinez said CPS is ready if the pandemic worsens. Students returned to Chicago classrooms for full-time, in-person learning in August for the first time since March 2020.

“Any decisions we make about going remote, either at a school level or district level, we’ll do it in concert with Dr. Arwady or health professionals, both at CDPH as well as our own health professionals, and we’ll be prepared,” Martinez said.

“We’re making contingency plans in case after the holidays, and hopefully we don’t have to use them, but, again, I want those decisions. And that guidance really comes from the medical professionals.”

