University of Chicago Medicine to build $633M cancer hospital

CHICAGO - University of Chicago Medicine plans to build a $633 million, 500,000-square-foot cancer hospital in Hyde Park — in hopes of addressing health inequities on the South Side and attracting patients from across the region.

The massive center would include 128 beds for overnight patients, space for outpatient services and procedures, an urgent care for cancer patients and be a hub for cancer research, with clinical trials enrolling patients who live on the South Side and elsewhere. The hope is that patients would be able to get nearly all of their cancer care at the center rather than having to go to multiple locations for tests and treatments, said Dr. Kunle Odunsi, director of UChicago Medicine’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The additional 128 beds would also free up that same number of beds at the often-packed University of Chicago Medical Center, making room for more patients with other complex needs, he said. The hospital is often nearly full now, and was frequently near capacity even before COVID-19, he said. That means the hospital must now often turn down requests to have patients transferred to it from other strained area hospitals, said University of Chicago Medical Center President Thomas Jackiewicz, in a letter to the head of the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board about the project.

“This will have a major impact in terms of our ability to take care of patients coming from our South Side community,” Odunsi said. “This kind of hospital provides a unique opportunity to not only meet the needs of cancer patients in the new hospital but also meet the needs of other noncancer patients as well.”

It will be an “opportunity for South Side residents to gain access to a world-class cancer hospital,” he said.

UChicago Medicine said it submitted an application to the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board this week for permission to spend money on design and site planning for the center. If that’s approved, it plans to submit another application in the fall to start construction.

Construction could begin in 2023, and the facility could open to patients in 2026. The free-standing facility is planned for vacant land owned by the university on East 57th Street, between South Maryland and South Drexel avenues.

Many hope that the new center will be a step toward addressing long-standing health inequities on the South Side of Chicago, where many Black Chicagoans live. Cancer death rates on the South Side are about twice the national average, Odunsi said. Between 2014 and 2018, South Side residents were 29% more likely to receive a cancer diagnosis than those who lived in other parts of the city, according to Jackiewicz’s letter.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death for South Siders, after heart disease, according to UChicago Medicine. It’s the leading cause of death in five neighborhoods: Calumet Heights, East Side, Kenwood, South Deering and Woodlawn.

It’s believed those disparities are because of issues such as a lack of access to health care, racism, economic instability, and a lack of access to nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity, among other things.

The health system’s application to the state board said the disparities “reflect a history of racial inequities and underinvestment — both of which have contributed to a fragmented healthcare delivery landscape with limited resources.”

Over the past 10 years, there have been more than a dozen inpatient service or hospital closures on the South Side, and there’s now a shortage of primary care and obstetrical providers in the area, according to the application.

“South Side patients have faced many inequities for a long time,” Odunsi said. “The question is how can we correct some of these aberrations.”

It’s hoped that the center will give people who live on the South Side easier access to cancer prevention programs, screenings and early detection, as well as treatment. Now, about 56% of area patients leave the South Side for care, according to UChicago Medicine.

Odunsi also expects the new cancer center to attract patients from beyond the South Side.

“We fully anticipate there will be things that can only happen at the University of Chicago Cancer Center and potentially could drive people from outside the region to come to this cancer hospital,” Odunsi said.

But the cancer center plans to engage its South Side communities and conduct outreach to ensure South Side residents have access to the hospital, with Odunsi saying their care is a “top priority.”

Candace Henley, a cancer survivor and founder of The Blue Hat Foundation in Chicago, applauded the plan for the new cancer center in a news release, saying, “The South Side is the epicenter of health care inequality in the city of Chicago and the health care community needs to begin listening to the experiences of South Side patients and investing in better care options for patients of color if we are going to improve health outcomes for Chicago’s underprivileged communities.” Henley is also a member of the UChicago Medicine Community Advisory Council.

University of Chicago Medical Center has faced criticism from community members in the past for its decadeslong lack of a Level I trauma center for treating traumatic injuries, such as from gunshots and vehicle crashes. It was a situation that forced many South Side victims of violence and crashes to travel to farther hospitals for care. After years of campaigning by community activists, the hospital opened a new Level I trauma program in 2018.

UChicago Medicine is now also part of the South Side Healthy Community Organization, which is made up of more than a dozen South Side hospitals, health centers and others working together to improve health care access and outcomes on the South Side. The organization was recently awarded $26 million in state grants, which it said it would use to improve access to care, including by adding 90 primary care and obstetrics providers.

In constructing the new cancer center, UChicago Medicine is part of a trend of hospitals and health systems building new facilities and expanding others in hopes of modernizing their spaces and better competing with other hospitals for patients.

U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals by specialty, and most recently ranked Northwestern Memorial Hospital as the sixth best in the country for cancer, and University of Chicago Medical Center as the 21st, with Rush University Medical Center following at 42nd. Northwestern and UChicago Medicine’s cancer centers have been recognized as comprehensive cancer centers by the National Cancer Institute.

Rush University Medical Center has been constructing a large facility on Chicago’s Near West Side that it hopes will become a destination center for cancer and neurological care.

In June 2020, the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved an application by Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a project to add 49 beds and construct a three-story connector between two of its buildings in Streeterville, partly to try to relieve crowding in its emergency department.

And in 2017, the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago moved into a new $550 million, 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Streeterville, changing its name to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. In making the move, the top-rated rehabilitation hospital boosted its number of beds and created spaces to encourage close work between researchers, doctors and patients.

