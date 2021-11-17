University of Chicago international students rally to demand safety upgrades

At least 200 University of Chicago students, many of them international, gathered at the campus’s Main Quadrangle Tuesday — a week after the fatal shooting in Hyde Park of Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, a recent graduate — to demand further safety measures from the university.

They held handmade signs echoing their concerns: “We want safety,” “Who is next?” “No longer safe under daylight,” “We are here to learn not to die.”

Following the shooting of Zheng, students quickly banded together with help from local activists and student groups to come up with a list of demands for the university and to organize the rally.

Da Teng, a 23-year-old doctoral chemistry student, said that Chinese people in America are traditionally known for being more politically inactive.

“But we really want to be heard this time,” he said.

Teng said he can no longer tell students back in China that it is safe to study in Chicago.

“The next one to be shot could be anyone in this crowd,” Teng said. “We need actions right now to stop the violence.”

Iris Xiao, a 22-year-old master’s student studying public policy, said many students who are from China came to the University of Chicago because of its academic prestige, but now she is also telling students back home applying for college to skip the University of Chicago if they have major safety concerns.

“My mom actually asked me to consider transferring ... because a diploma is not as important as your life,” she said. “It’s just so devastating to see something like this.”

Zheng, 24, was fatally shot just before 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 900 block of East 54th Place while walking home from campus.

Alton Spann, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the killing. A judge denied him bail during a hearing Saturday.

Prosecutors said that Spann confronted Zheng and tried to rob him. When Zheng refused to give up his bag, Spann pulled out a gun. Witnesses said they saw Zheng fall to the ground as Spann stood over him, pointing a gun.

Zheng died of a gunshot wound to the arm and was pronounced dead less than an hour after the shooting at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two days after Zheng was killed, University of Chicago leaders held a webinar where they outlined measures being taken to increase safety around the school. This included increased police patrols, added surveillance cameras and an extension of the university’s Lyft Ride Smart program.

Zheng is the third U. of C. student or recent graduate fatally shot this year in Chicago.

In January, 30-year-old Yiran Fan, a graduate student, was killed during a shooting spree that ended with the gunman killed during a shootout with police in Evanston. Fan received a posthumous Ph.D. from the university.

In July, 20-year-old Max Lewis died three days after he was fatally struck by a stray bullet while riding on the Green Line.

Students at the rally Tuesday had a list of eight demands including further extension of the Lyft program, extended coverage of the shuttle routes, real-time alerts for any crime within the Hyde Park area, annual safety and security training for students and staff, life insurance for all university members who are not covered, options for off-campus protections and regular updates from the university police on investigation outcomes following every security alert.

Students took turns speaking into a megaphone that one of the organizers bought earlier in the day at a Target.

Victor Zhang, a 20-year-old economy student from China, stood on a chair as he addressed the crowd.

“We need all of you to voice out your concerns,” Zhang said. “What we need is action, and for that reason, we need to make that voice stronger.”

He then started a chant: “What do we need?”

The crowd yelled back: “Action!”

