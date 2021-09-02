United Center to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all events

CHICAGO — The United Center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone coming to an event — including Bulls and Blackhawks games this season — the venue announced Thursday.

This new policy is effective immediately and extends to fans and all arena and team employees.

The United Center will accept digital or printed proof of a vaccination card or negative test upon arrival to the arena, including a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone younger than 12 not currently eligible to get vaccinated can provide proof of a negative test to get in.

Testing will not be available at the arena.

City and statewide mask mandates still apply inside the arena, requiring fans 2-years-old and older to wear a mask that completely covers their nose and mouth while not actively eating or drinking.

The United Center was closed to the public for most of 2020, but as vaccines became available earlier this year the parking lots served a mass vaccination site, which closed in June.

In May, the Bulls had a limited number of fans for their last four home games, while the Blackhawks had fans for two games. The Bulls were one of the last NBA teams to welcome back fans and the Hawks were the last NHL team in the United States to do so.

The NBA and NHL have not finalized their respective health and safety protocols for the upcoming season, so guidelines for those games could be subject to change if the Bulls and/or Blackhawks impose additional requirements for fans.