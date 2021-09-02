 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

United Center to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The United Center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone coming to an event — including Bulls and Blackhawks games this season — the venue announced Thursday.

This new policy is effective immediately and extends to fans and all arena and team employees.

20210902-AMX-SPORTS-UNITED-CENTER-WILL-REQUIRE-PROOF-31-TB.jpg

United Center fans watch in the second half of a game between the Bulls and Celtics on May 7, 2021, at the United Center.

The United Center will accept digital or printed proof of a vaccination card or negative test upon arrival to the arena, including a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone younger than 12 not currently eligible to get vaccinated can provide proof of a negative test to get in.

Testing will not be available at the arena.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
‘This didn’t have to happen’: Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, asking the state for help

City and statewide mask mandates still apply inside the arena, requiring fans 2-years-old and older to wear a mask that completely covers their nose and mouth while not actively eating or drinking.

The United Center was closed to the public for most of 2020, but as vaccines became available earlier this year the parking lots served a mass vaccination site, which closed in June.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announce new vaccine and mask requirements at a news conference Thursday. READ MORE HERE.

In May, the Bulls had a limited number of fans for their last four home games, while the Blackhawks had fans for two games. The Bulls were one of the last NBA teams to welcome back fans and the Hawks were the last NHL team in the United States to do so.

People are also reading…

The NBA and NHL have not finalized their respective health and safety protocols for the upcoming season, so guidelines for those games could be subject to change if the Bulls and/or Blackhawks impose additional requirements for fans.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID

Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID

The parade, traditionally held in June, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In May, organizers announced the parade would be held Oct. 3. But on Wednesday, coordinator Tim Frye said they had to cancel the parade for a second time.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News