Unit 30 superintendent frustrated by lack of clarity from state on masks

DIETERICH — A recent meeting among state school superintendents, Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike became a point of contention this week in Dieterich as Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson criticized the lack of clarity toward winding down the state's mask mandate.

Jackson said state officials didn't provide enough information on when state schools could wind down the mask mandates. He said they didn't deviate from their current position on the mandate, even though there were indications that the mandate could end at some point in the coming year.

"The results of the meeting were a little disappointing," Jackson said. "We've got the same narrative that we've always been getting. They're holding firm on masks — they say that schools are the safest places in Illinois (and) masking works. She (Ezike) did say that masking will not be here forever, but they offered no timeline as far as moving back their phases. She offered no plan as far as moving forward. Basically, we just wasted an hour."

He was also disappointed fellow superintendents weren't able to ask questions of Ayala or Ezike, saying the two only addressed three or four typed questions and danced around several other questions that his fellow superintendents wanted to ask about an off-ramp for the mandates.

"They're still going towards a one-size-fits-all (approach) in Illinois," Jackson said. "There's no exit plan at this point, no commitment towards a timeline for movement between phases, and the governor is calling all the shots."

Jackson is a member of the Make It Local group, a statewide organization with more than 130 districts advocating for local school boards to have more of a say in state education decision-making. He and other members of the group are involved in legal proceedings against the state that aim to weaken the mandate and allow for districts to make masks recommended.

As that moves through the court system, the Unit 30 board will continue discussions about masks and when they can move forward with making them a recommendation. Jackson noted that no one has put the state's current pre-probationary period to the ultimate test yet, but he noted that some districts have made preparations to go in that direction, basically reversing the mandate. The state had previously warned districts not complying with the mandate would be placed on probation.

"We're in the initial stages of someone testing it," Jackson said.

Board member Devin Aherin asked that the current COVID policy for the district, which includes a mask mandate in line with ISBE's mandate, be brought up for discussion at the next board meeting on Jan. 10.

Any action would come in light of increased cases statewide and nationwide due to the currently developing omicron variant and holiday travel, which will likely lead to more cases due to face-to-face contact between other people.

Jackson doesn't believe it is likely that the board will go all the way at that point and test the state's policies on the mandate like some tried to do early in the school year, but Aherin believes by that time more will be known about how other schools are attempting to get around the current mandate.

"I think it needs to make the agenda at the bare minimum," Aherin said.

In other matters, the board:

—Approved a bid for insurance policies from Prairie State Insurance Cooperative. The district will have a three-year policy with a premium of $16,010, an increase of around 18% from prior years. PSIC provides property and casualty insurance policies for 214 members across the state and workers compensation for 176 schools.

—Accepted a $1,500 grant from the Association of Illinois School Library Educators. The money will go toward an expansion of outer space education materials for fifth and sixth grade students throughout the district.

