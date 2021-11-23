Ugliest Sweater Run planned in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The seventh annual Ugliest Sweater Run is planned 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Miller Park.
The Ugliest Sweater Run is a non-competitive 1.5-mile or 3-mile run or walk with awards for Best Sweatered Selfie Taker, Best DIY Sweater, Best Movie Theme Sweater and Best Outfit.
Register at fleetfeetbloomington.com/races/ugliest-sweater-run. Registration for the race is $10 and closes on the day of the race at 1 p.m.
Call 309-434-2260 or visit bloomingtonparks.org for more information.
6th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run
Santa, Thom Rakestraw, Jill Eichholz, Julie Sibley
Mateo Miranda
Renee Stromberger
The Molina family: Danielle, Brielle, Phoenix and Juan
Santa taking a group photo
Tyler Bennet
Derek Kidwell
Jaron Zehr, Alex, Carrie and Abbie Soares
Rich and Lindsey Minick
Jeanne Gleason, Ashley Kleen
Garrison and Rebekah Kaufmann
Ruby Bokus-Carlson, Abby Bokus, John Smith III, Liz Harper
Gigi Gloria, Crystal Beemsterboer, Sheila Stephens
Messaging for the runners behind her
Kayla and Melissa Scottberg
Runner in cow-themed sweater
Sporting the race tshirt
Christmas kitty sweater
Derek Kidwell
Rounding the 2nd lap
Three runners
Liz Harper, John Smith III
Audrey Sparks
The finish arch
Crossing the finish line
Race over
Andy Malinowski
Andy Malinowski cheering on Derek Kidwell
Eveliz Maldonado crossing the finish line
Eli Bricker
Kara Segobiano, Michelle and Micah Hortega, Julia Daniel
