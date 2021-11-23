 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ugliest Sweater Run planned in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The seventh annual Ugliest Sweater Run is planned 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Miller Park. 

The Ugliest Sweater Run is a non-competitive 1.5-mile or 3-mile run or walk with awards for Best Sweatered Selfie Taker, Best DIY Sweater, Best Movie Theme Sweater and Best Outfit. 

Register at fleetfeetbloomington.com/races/ugliest-sweater-run. Registration for the race is $10 and closes on the day of the race at 1 p.m.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit bloomingtonparks.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lawsuit could foil Illinois’ ban on immigration detention

Lawsuit could foil Illinois’ ban on immigration detention

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act into law in August, he put the state squarely on the side of a growing movement against the federal government’s vast immigration detention system. The law banned cities and counties statewide from renting out beds in their jails to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it required counties that already had ICE detention contracts to end them by Jan. 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts may have just identified the origin of the mysterious of the quasi-satellite trailing Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News