U of Illinois police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

topical

URBANA — University of Illinois authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers left across the Champaign-Urbana campus this weekend.

The News-Gazette reports that a campus wide email sent Sunday by Chancellor Robert Jones said officials received “multiple reports of anti-Semitic and hateful flyers" this weekend.

The email said the flyers were left on and around campus ”inside plastic bags filled with small rocks.”

Jones did not give more information about the content of the flyers. He called the messages “a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community.”

Campus police asked anyone with information to contact the department.

