 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Trevor Noah to headline at the Illinois State Fair

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” is the latest celebrity announced to appear at this year’s Illinois State Fair. He’ll perform a stand-up comedy routine on the Grandstand stage on Aug. 19.

“To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about,” said Illinois State Fair manager Rebecca Clark. “This is one of our most diverse lineups in years.”

Can rebranding invasive carp's bad rap make a difference? Illinois officials are betting on it

Other big names slated to appear at the state fair include Demi Lovato on Aug. 13, Brooks & Dunn on Aug. 14, Willie Nelson & Family on Aug. 16, and Shaggy & TLC on Aug. 17. This year’s theme for the Illinois State Fair, which runs Aug. 11-21 in Springfield, is “Grow with Us” and aims to celebrate the state fair’s traditions while also embracing growth.

IF YOU GO: 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fair, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield; tickets range from $43-$110 and went on sale Thursday at ticketmaster.com

Trevor Noah

Noah 

 Chris Pizzello
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court gun ruling 'monumental' decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News