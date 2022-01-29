Tree logging at Illinois Scout camp has some officials unhappy

RURAL FAIRMOUNT — A plan to cut more than 1,400 trees from a Boy Scouts of America campground in central Illinois is causing disagreement among Scout officials and residents.

The News-Gazette reports work at Camp Drake began in January and is about half complete, making it unclear what can be done to address the complaints.

Scout Executive Jared White says the executive board of the Prairielands Council for the Champaign-based Scouts made the decision months ago to harvest the trees. White says some Scout officials only raised objections recently.

Tiffany Armas, scoutmaster of Troop 2119, is among those concerned about the logging plan. She says work isn't following proper forestry practice and leaders were told fewer trees would be harvested than the plan calls for.

The logging is expected to earn at least $200,000 to put toward construction of a shower house and bathroom facility that can also serve as a storm shelter. White says the camp doesn't have an adequate storm shelter now.

"We want to make sure all of our youth are safe," White said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0