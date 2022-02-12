Treatment aimed at preventing COVID-19 for those at high risk now available at some Illinois hospitals

CHICAGO - In December 2020, just before vaccines became widely available, Todd Linna contracted a case of COVID-19 that he couldn’t get rid of.

The northern Illinois man lost 50 pounds and was unable to work for five months. He rarely left the house, except to go to the hospital. His doctor found that the virus had burrowed deep into his lungs.

“It’s something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” he said.

About 10 years ago, Linna had a cancer that depleted his immune system. Even though he has since received the vaccine, his immune system did not respond to it.

So he pins his hope of staying free of COVID-19 on a new treatment approved late last year.

The therapeutic, made by AstraZeneca, is a monoclonal antibody treatment called Evusheld that is given to patients as a prophylaxis, unlike other similar treatments that infuse people with antibodies after they are diagnosed with COVID. Evusheld is not a treatment for COVID-19, and is not approved for patients diagnosed with the virus. But people such as Linna, who have previously recovered, have been prescribed it.

It is the only drug on the market that people, particularly those for whom the vaccine is not effective, can take before a diagnosis.

“This is a very novel preventive therapy for those at very high risk,” said Dr. Gregory Huhn, an infectious disease physician at Stroger Hospital in Chicago. “We’re really thankful we now have this additional tool to protect those that really suffer greatly.”

Evusheld, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in December, joins a slate of other COVID-19 treatments available to people at high risk of death or hospitalization, even with the vaccine. Both Pfizer and Merck have a pill available for patients to take shortly after diagnosis.

These treatments remain in short supply across the country, but some Illinois hospitals and pharmacies have been receiving a regular supply. Those interested can check healthdata.gov to locate treatments.

In Illinois, 43 locations have a supply of Evusheld, including 14 in Chicago, according to the federal government.

Evusheld is authorized for patients 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds, according to the FDA. Trials showed that patients who took Evusheld had a 77% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 through six months. Doctors stress that the treatment is not a substitution for getting the vaccine if eligible.

Dr. Dana Vais, an infectious disease physician at AMITA Health Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, said the health system began giving Evusheld to its highest risk patients last month.

The system has offered it to patients whose immune systems were harmed by cancer, inhibited by drugs taken by organ transplant recipients and people in other high-risk categories. Doctors hope the treatment will offer those patients a level of protection against the virus they can’t get with just the vaccine.

“I cannot imagine being a patient who is so vulnerable and you know you’ve done everything right … and you’re still not protected,” Vais said.

Evusheld involves two shots injected during the same appointment, Vais said. People can come back after six months to get the shots again.

Lurie Children’s Hospital also got doses of Evusheld, though the need among children is generally not as high as in adult populations, said Dr. Sameer Patel, director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Lurie.

He encourages people to talk to their doctor about whether they may qualify.

“There is a short supply but it doesn’t mean you can’t be evaluated individually for your own risk,” he said.

Most hospitals are creating a tiered system to allocate the medication, and are running through their allotments each week, doctors said.

“These patients have been very careful, and it’s been very difficult over the past two years,” Huhn said.

Linna, who suffered a difficult case of long COVID, is now working again. He owns a garage door business and must go out into the community. His oncologist recommended Evusheld, and Linna notes that monoclonal antibodies likely saved his life once before when he first contracted the virus. The new course of monoclonal antibodies are meant to prevent a new case, which could be devastating for him.

“He saved my life twice now,” he said of his doctor. “I basically take his recommendation.”

Linna doesn’t dine out in restaurants frequently, but he doesn’t live in fear of the virus either. But he knows there are other people like him who are living a different reality than the rest of the population.

“There’s a ton of people out there like me who have had cancer and their immune systems are suppressed,” he said. “They are probably scared out of their minds about it.”

