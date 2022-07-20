Transportation officials seeking ideas on future of electric vehicles in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The state's transportation department will have a virtual meeting next week to help guide its plans for electric vehicles.

Comments received during the 6 p.m. July 28 session will help the Illinois Department of Transportation develop a statewide plan for creating and supporting a network of charging stations along major corridors. The plan will be required as part of $148 million in funding the state anticipates receiving through the federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

Illinois has set a goal of having 1 million registered electric vehicles in use by 2030.

Registration for the meeting is available at bit.ly/3ocFFsX.