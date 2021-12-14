Tractor giant John Deere opening Chicago office, hiring up to 300

Tractor giant John Deere is opening an office at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop with a commitment to hire at least 150 informational technology employees over two years, the company announced Monday.

It’s the first foray into the Chicago office market for the 184-year-old Moline-based agricultural equipment manufacturer, which is leasing 35,000 square feet at a newly built 19-story tower, hoping to stake out turf in one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods and tap into its technology talent pool.

“There’s just a broader pool of technical talent that’s available in the Chicagoland area as compared to our core location here in the Quad Cities,” said Ganesh Jayaram, vice president of information technology at John Deere. “It’s an intentional choice on our part to really go where the talent is.”

Deere & Co., which weathered a five-week strike by 10,000 United Auto Workers this fall, exacerbating a backlog of orders for its iconic green tractors and other equipment, was also incentivized to choose Chicago by a different kind of green. In return for creating 150 full-time IT jobs, the company will receive $4.9 million in state tax credits over 10 years through the Illinois Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, better known as EDGE.

John Deere has already hired 20 IT employees for its Chicago office, which opened during the fall in temporary quarters at 333 N. Green St. in Fulton Market. Jayaram said the company hopes to hire as many as 300 employees in Chicago over the next three years.

“John Deere’s new technology center in Chicago is just one example of the innovation and investment Illinois is inspiring with our top-tier talent and world-class infrastructure,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release. “This new location will pave the way for hundreds of new IT jobs for Illinois residents and help Illinois continue its long-standing tradition of being at the center of breakthrough discoveries in agricultural and construction technology.”

The company plans to move into its offices on the fourth floor of 800 W. Fulton by late summer or early fall of 2022. Most IT employees, however, will not be required to be there on a daily basis, as John Deere has adopted a flexible office policy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We value in-person collaboration, but we do understand that flexibility is going to be necessary as a part of our more holistic talent approach, and a part of that retention strategy,” said Andrez Carberry, head of global HR business operations at John Deere.

The new office tower at 800 W. Fulton Market, which was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill of Chicago, features distinctive tiered elevations and landscaped terraces. Amenities include a penthouse lounge and roof deck, athletic center and a conference facility.

New York-based Thor Equities developed the 466,500-square-foot tower with Canadian partner QuadReal Property Group. The building’s largest tenant is Aspen Dental Management, which is leasing 200,000 square feet of office space covering eight floors.

A number of major companies have moved to Fulton Market in recent years including McDonald’s, Mondelez International and Google, which located its Midwest headquarters in the trendy former meatpacking district.

