Track project to close parts of Weston Road

BLOOMINGTON — Parts of Weston Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for a railroad track project.
The closure of the roadway, also known as County Highway 13 or 3360 East Road, is between U.S. Route 24 and 3200 North Road.
Call 309-663-9445 or visit mcleancountyil.gov/highway for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
