Tinley Park mayor says goal is reaching 'middle ground' on holiday lights dispute

Tinley Park's mayor wants to assemble a group of residents to try to reach common ground on issues such as parking and traffic stemming from a massive holiday lights display that draws thousands of people annually and has sparked some complaints.

The plan came following public discussion at Tuesday's Village Board meeting, where a handful of people complained the display at Dominic Kowalczyk's home in the 17300 block of Avon Lane is too disruptive to the neighborhood.

Steps such as restricting where visitors can park, deploying dozens of trash cans and using emergency services personnel to direct traffic have been taken to address concerns, according to the village.

Several people spoke in favor of the display, saying that it brings out-of-town visitors who spend money at Tinley Park restaurants and other businesses.

"We have to find a way to work together," Mayor Mike Glotz said, saying he would like residents on both sides of the issue to volunteer on a committee with village staff. "We do have to find that middle ground."

Each year for the last several years, Kowalczyk has put out a box to collect donations for Together We Cope, a Tinley Park-based homeless prevention agency. Last year, a bit more than $32,000 was collected, and during the 2019 holiday season, donations were $21,000.

Kowalczyk activates the display just after Thanksgiving and it is lit up from 5 to 10 p.m. each night until after Christmas.

During that time, one resident told the board, "our once peaceful neighborhood is turned into a carnival ground."

He later declined to give his name, saying he was "in fear of retribution from the mayor and Village Board."

Another man who spoke, and also later declined to be identified, told the board he believed people are afraid to speak out against the display because "they don't want to seem like they are anti-Christmas."

"As we get closer to Christmas it will be a nightmare," he said.

Kevin Szabo, who said he has been friends with Kowalczyk for about five years, told the board that the display "does bring a lot of good to our community."

"There should be a way where everyone can reach an agreement," Szabo said.

As of last year, Tinley Park personnel have directed visitors to park at Prairie View Middle School, southeast of Kowalczyk's home, and not allowed traffic along Avon. This year, residents who live in the area are being given signs to place in car windshields so they can bypass traffic barricades, according to the village.

Electronic directional signs to guide traffic are used, and the village is also this year deploying large generator powered light towers in the neighborhood.

Thomas Tilton, the police department's deputy chief of administration, said emergency services personnel are also limiting the number of nonresidents into the neighborhood after 9 p.m., calling the measures "an evolving process."

He said village officials and staff don't want to be over restrictive, but to "be as empathetic as we can and at the same time keep everyone safe."

One neighborhood resident talked about routinely coming across trash left behind, including empty beer cans and liquor bottles, and the village said that more trash cans are being put out in and around the display this year.

Wearing a red Santa hat, Kowalczyk told the audience and trustees he has never been approached by a neighbor with a complaint.

"We do this out of the goodness of our hearts," he said.

Kowalczyk said that he, family and friends routinely walk the neighborhood to pick up trash left behind.

"I hope everybody sees the good far outweighs the bad," he said. "Us and the village have been doing the best we possibly can."

Kathy Straniero, executive director of Together We Cope, told the board and audience the holiday display has raised more than $100,000 in recent years for the charity, "which we have put to good use."

She said that the nonprofit in November provided $23,000 in financial assistance to Tinley Park families, separate from the grocery items that are regularly handed out.

