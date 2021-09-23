Timeline of missing Illinois State student Jelani Day

 Skip to main content
Jelani Day timeline 

Saturday marks one month since Jelani Day went missing, a case that has brought national attention to Bloomington-Normal. Here's a look at key dates in the case. 

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Jelani Day, 25, is last seen entering the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. The Danville native who ran track at Alabama A&M is attending Illinois State to get his master’s degree in speech pathology and is a member of the fraternity Omega Psi Phi. A security camera image places him there at about 9:15 a.m. Authorities later release a security camera image of Day at 7:20 a.m. at ISU’s Bone Student Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Day's family reports him missing to police. They say they last talked to him on Aug. 23. He had not attended class for several days.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Thursday, Aug. 26

Bloomington Police Department has updated the time frame of when Jelani Day may have gone missing. The car was found in a wooded area of Peru last Thursday. 

Day's white 2019 Chrysler 300 is found in a wooded area in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington. His clothing is also found inside. 

Friday, Aug. 27

Friday, Aug. 27

Photos showing Jelani Day, provided by the Bloomington Police Department. The right-most photo is a screenshot of security camera footage recorded Tuesday — police say that is the last recorded image of him.

ISU asks students to contact Bloomington authorities with tips about Day. Students are encouraged to contact Student Counseling Services. Over the weekend, students also distribute fliers seeking information. 

Monday, Aug. 30

Day's family sets up a GoFundMe account to provide resources for the search. His mother also announces a $25,000 reward.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Bloomington Police Department releases information about Day's last known whereabouts and asks for information about those who saw him or the vehicle. 

Wednesday, Sept. 1 

Wednesday, Sept. 1

From left to right, Emersen Davis, Carmen Bolden Day, Seve Day, Breon Boyd and Terri Davis search grounds for any traces of missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25 to Bloomington Police. The group met at noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway. Detectives released new security camera stills of Jelani Day that were taken at that store on Aug. 24.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and others scour the area around Beyond/Hello for clues. "I'm just pleading with whoever knows anything or whoever has him, just let him go," she says. 

Friday, Sept. 3 

Friday, Sept. 3

Attendees pray for Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student last seen Aug. 24, during an event at the Bone Student Center on Friday. Day's family has offered a $25,000 reward for information. Day is described as a Black male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair. Contact Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.

More than 100 people gather in the Bone Student Center in support of the search effort. "I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," his mother tells those gathered there. 

Saturday, Sept. 4

Authorities find a body just off the south bank of the Illinois River east of the Illinois 251 bridge in LaSalle County. Officials say it could take weeks to identify the body. 

Monday, Sept. 20

Bloomington police in a statement say they are still actively investigating the case, including collecting and analyzing physical and digital evidence, as well as interviewing witnesses. 

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Administrators who work for Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy listen to her State of the University address at The Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday. 

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy refers to Day in a her State of the University speech.

“In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other," she says.​

At a city council meeting in Danville, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. pleads for information. 

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something," Williams said. "Please, please bring this young man home if he's still alive; and if for some reason he's not, please let his family know that so that they might have some peace."

Saturday, Sept. 25

A protest is planned in Uptown Circle in Normal. Organizers say they will ask for the FBI to become involved in the case. 

Sources: Associated Press, Illinois State University, Danville Commercial-News 

