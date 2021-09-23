Timeline of missing Illinois State student Jelani Day

Jelani Day timeline

Saturday marks one month since Jelani Day went missing, a case that has brought national attention to Bloomington-Normal. Here's a look at key dates in the case.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Jelani Day, 25, is last seen entering the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. The Danville native who ran track at Alabama A&M is attending Illinois State to get his master’s degree in speech pathology and is a member of the fraternity Omega Psi Phi. A security camera image places him there at about 9:15 a.m. Authorities later release a security camera image of Day at 7:20 a.m. at ISU’s Bone Student Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Day's family reports him missing to police. They say they last talked to him on Aug. 23. He had not attended class for several days.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Day's white 2019 Chrysler 300 is found in a wooded area in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington. His clothing is also found inside.

Friday, Aug. 27

ISU asks students to contact Bloomington authorities with tips about Day. Students are encouraged to contact Student Counseling Services. Over the weekend, students also distribute fliers seeking information.

Monday, Aug. 30

Day's family sets up a GoFundMe account to provide resources for the search. His mother also announces a $25,000 reward.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Bloomington Police Department releases information about Day's last known whereabouts and asks for information about those who saw him or the vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and others scour the area around Beyond/Hello for clues. "I'm just pleading with whoever knows anything or whoever has him, just let him go," she says.

Friday, Sept. 3

More than 100 people gather in the Bone Student Center in support of the search effort. "I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," his mother tells those gathered there.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Authorities find a body just off the south bank of the Illinois River east of the Illinois 251 bridge in LaSalle County. Officials say it could take weeks to identify the body.

Monday, Sept. 20

Bloomington police in a statement say they are still actively investigating the case, including collecting and analyzing physical and digital evidence, as well as interviewing witnesses.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

“In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other," she says.​

At a city council meeting in Danville, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. pleads for information.

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something," Williams said. "Please, please bring this young man home if he's still alive; and if for some reason he's not, please let his family know that so that they might have some peace."

Saturday, Sept. 25

A protest is planned in Uptown Circle in Normal. Organizers say they will ask for the FBI to become involved in the case.

Sources: Associated Press, Illinois State University, Danville Commercial-News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0