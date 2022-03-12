Time change an opportunity to check alarms, fire officials say

JACKSONVILLE — Illinois returns to Daylight Saving Time this weekend, and fire officials say it's a good time to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working condition.

Clocks will be moved ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most of the continental U.S. will observe the time change. Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal uses the two time changes to remind people to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, replace their batteries, or upgrade to a new 10-year sealed-battery alarm.

"It's simple — working smoke alarms save lives. Replacing broken or expired smoke alarms will provide an early warning and help prevent loss of life due to fire," state Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. "Construction materials used in today's homes are made from more synthetic materials, which means they burn hotter and faster, while also producing toxic smoke. This means people typically have less than 3 minutes to escape their homes, which makes the early warning that smoke alarms provide even more vital."

The National Fire Protection Association said that, between 2014 and 2018, almost three of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. were in houses without a working smoke alarm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0