topical

Tickets available for Illinois Conservation Foundation hunt

SPRINGFIELD — Tickets are available for the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Director's Hunt.

The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt will be Nov. 29-30 at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The event is co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

There will be hunting on 25 fields at the Wayne Fitzgerrell site. State officials say it's a prime spot for upland game and other hunting.

Proceeds benefit the ICF's youth hunts and youth conservation education programs. Registration and sponsorship information is available online.

Entry is $375 for individuals and $1,300 for teams of four. The price covers late check-in on Nov. 29, an afternoon of hunting and that night, a cocktail reception, dinner and auction. On Nov. 30, a morning hunt is scheduled.

Guides and dogs are available upon request to accompany hunters.

For those who want to attend the banquet only, admission is $50 per person and $75 per couple.

Prices increase on Nov. 1.

Participants will be required to observe current state and federal health guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

