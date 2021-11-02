The Rev. Jesse Jackson to lead Jelani Day march in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march Friday from Bloomington police headquarters to the Illinois State University campus, it was announced Tuesday, as activists continue to call for a federal investigation into the death of grad student Jelani Day.

"We want to gain one thing, and that is justice for Jelani Day," said Cameron Barnes, national youth director with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization that Jackson founded. "We want justice and a federal investigation."

A Danville native, Day, 25, was last seen in Bloomington on Aug. 25. His body was recovered from the Illinois River in the Peru area Sept. 4. The La Salle County coroner last week said the cause of death was drowning, but family and friends have questioned whether foul play was involved. The case has received international attention.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and his family have been adamant in their belief that he was murdered and did not go into the river by choice. They have repeatedly called on the FBI to take over as lead investigators in the case.

Jackson attended a march in Peru and a burial service for Day in Danville last month. On Monday, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after falling and hitting his head during a visit to Howard University. He was being kept for observation overnight.

Jackson is scheduled to have a press conference at the Bloomington Police Department at noon on Friday prior to the march.

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon said the department plans to help coordinate with organizers.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe told The Pantagraph that the city will assist in any way possible to provide safety and ease of traffic flow.

"Any time somebody loses their life, it is always a concern, but especially when it's a young person with so much promise," said Mwilambwe. "Our thoughts are with the family."

A multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Peru and Bloomington police, the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, the Illinois State Police, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit continue to lead the investigation.

On Friday, Peru police Chief Robert Pyszka told The Pantagraph the task force has given all files in the case to the FBI. He said the FBI will assist on the case but will not take the lead.

Some state representatives and activists groups have criticized the Peru and Bloomington police departments handling of the missing person and death investigation.

Mwilambwe said he "believes the Bloomington Police Department has handled this in the best way it could. it has provided assistance and continues to provide assistance as a member of the task force."

Barnes said the group hopes the march will continue to bring national attention to the investigation and to raise awareness regarding the disparity in how missing persons cases for Black and indigenous people are handled in the United States.

"We want the same thing this mother wants, and that is to know what happened to Jelani Day," Barnes said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.