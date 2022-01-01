The Pantagraph's top 10 stories to watch in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — COVID continues. Rivian is expanding. An election is upon us.

Here are 10 stories we'll be watching in 2022.

Happy New Year.

Growth at Rivian Automotive

Rivian is expected to begin rolling out its first line of R1S SUVs and Amazon delivery vans in 2022. The company also has plans for additional expansion of its Normal production facility and the construction of its new plant in Georgia.

ISU College of Engineering

Illinois State University submitted a proposal to the Illinois Board of Higher Education this year to establish a College of Engineering at the Normal-based school. The board is expected to vote on the proposal in 2022, which could allow the university to move forward with its plans in the coming months.

Learning recovery for students

The COVID-19 pandemic hit education hard in 2020 and 2021, with test scores reflecting those struggles while also painting an incomplete picture of student success. As districts continue to handle a teacher and staff shortage, educators will work to ensure students are on pace to be successful through and after the pandemic’s lingering effects.

Housing shortage and development in Bloomington-Normal

Housing in Bloomington-Normal is something to look out for in the coming year, as subdivisions and other developments grow and change to fit the area’s needs. Industry growth continues to pull more people into town, and the number of detached single-family homes for sale has decreased as people are buying more.

How will the Jelani Day case end?

The disappearance and death of 25-year-old Jelani Day has pulled numerous law enforcement agencies together to investigate, but in the last four months, few answers have been found. In the effort to find out what happened to the Illinois State University student, the Jelani Day Joint Task Force, which includes assistance from the FBI, now offers a $10,000 reward for “substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence.”

Labor shortage and supply chain troubles

Supply chain issues and labor shortage with links to the COVID-19 pandemic have touched every industry. Local businesses have made adjustments and continue to adapt to meet customers’ needs, but their efforts are stretched thin by a short-staffed workforce.

Renovation at the Bloomington Public Library

A $22.8 million facility expansion and renovation of the Bloomington Library is expected to begin in the spring. The project has been in the works for nearly two decades. The aging facility was last renovated in 2006 for accessibility improvements. The library received a $5.68 million state Public Library Construction Act Grant. Part of the project will be funded through bonds issued by the city.

IHSA Boys Basketball Tournament returns to Champaign

The IHSA Boys Basketball Tournament that has been played in Peoria since 1996 will return to the State Farm Center in Champaign this March. This move returns the annual March Madness Experience tradition back to its historical home, having spent 77 years in Champaign at what was then the Assembly Hall.

Will ISU basketball make a coaching change?

After seven straight winning seasons to start his coaching career at Illinois State, men's basketball coach Dan Muller's team has won fewer games than the previous year the last four seasons, bottoming out in the 2020-21 season with a 7-18 record. This year's team looks improved — it fell to 8-6 following a near upset of No. 24 Wisconsin on Wednesday — but success in the always-rugged Missouri Valley Conference will be the key to future seasons for Muller.

Primary and general elections

This spring, Illinoisans will find out who will face off against Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November. Meanwhile, McLean County is in the market for a new sheriff after Jon Sandage announced in June he would not seek reelection. McLean County Associate Judge Amy McFarland and McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp are also vying for the 11th Judicial Circuit judge seat, and more candidates may yet emerge in the race that follows Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement.

