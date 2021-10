LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is warning about severe weather across a wide band of Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday morning.

Large hail up to size of a quarter is possible, the agency said, with damaging thunderstorm wind gusts of 70 mph.

A Flash Flood Watch also has been issued for De Witt, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Piatt, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

