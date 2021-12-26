Teenager accused of carjacking 69-year-old in Chicago

An 18-year-old man was charged Christmas Day in the vehicular hijacking of a 69-year-old man Friday in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Dario Lopez of the 8800 block of South Merrill Avenue was charged with vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon/machine gun and leaving the scene of a traffic accident, police said.

Police said Lopez was arrested Christmas Eve after he was identified as one of the suspects who moments earlier took a vehicle by force with a weapon in the 9200 block of South Damen Avenue. Police said Lopez fled in the victim’s vehicle, but crashed and attempted to flee on foot but was caught.