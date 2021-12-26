 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

topical

Teenager accused of carjacking 69-year-old in Chicago

  • 0

An 18-year-old man was charged Christmas Day in the vehicular hijacking of a 69-year-old man Friday in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Dario Lopez of the 8800 block of South Merrill Avenue was charged with vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon/machine gun and leaving the scene of a traffic accident, police said.

Police said Lopez was arrested Christmas Eve after he was identified as one of the suspects who moments earlier took a vehicle by force with a weapon in the 9200 block of South Damen Avenue. Police said Lopez fled in the victim’s vehicle, but crashed and attempted to flee on foot but was caught.

He was arrested and later charged.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Pantagraph's top 5 stories from the Jelani Day case in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News