 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Teen killed in collision with train in southern Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 p.m. Friday in Randolph County's Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.

Friends think pajama-clad man entered Missouri home by mistake before homeowner killed him

The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.

Gov. Pritzker kicks off the Du Quoin Illinois State Fair.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hot air balloon 'Drifting Dolphins' coasts above cornfields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News