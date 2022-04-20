Teardown of fire-ravaged Chicago church underway

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

CHICAGO - The fire-damaged Englewood neighborhood Antioch Baptist Missionary Church, a “historic community pillar,” was being torn down Wednesday, officials said.

The building, at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., “is not structurally sound and poses a potential danger to surrounding buildings and public safety,” said Amanda Bolton, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Buildings, in an emailed statement.

US-NEWS-TEARDOWN-FIRERAVAGED-ENGLEWOOD-CHURCH-UNDERWAY-1-TB.jpg

Crews start demolition work on the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the 6200 block of South Stewart Avenue on April 20, 2022, after it was severely damaged in a Good Friday fire.

The department, which began the demolition Wednesday morning, also said they will not be able to save a mural painted on a first-story wall, which survived the devastating blaze on Friday that Fire Department officials said was caused by roofers using a propane torch.

“Unfortunately, it is not technically feasible to cut, lift, and remove the wall intact,” Bolton said in the statement. “Attempting to remove an interior wall intact would pose a significant safety risk to workers and could cause other segments of the structurally comprised building to collapse.”

The department remains committed to working closely with church leadership “as they deal with the loss of this historic community pillar.”

