Teachers in suburban Chicago school district ending strike

FOREST PARK — Classes are due to resume Monday for more than 4,000 students in a suburban Chicago school district after striking teachers reached agreement on a new contract.
Striking Proviso High School teachers reached a tentative agreement Wednesday with the school board on a three-year contract for teachers in the district's three high schools, the Chicago Tribune reported.
"We are pleased to reach an agreement that prioritizes our students, parents and communities," Proviso Teachers Union Local 571 President Maggie Riley said in a statement. "Our membership will be voting on the tentative agreement next week," Riley said.
District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said in a statement the union and district officials "are pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a three-year contract."
"The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community," Alexander said.
Alexander said all classes and extracurricular activities will resume on Monday and "specific contract terms will be available for public release" after the union and school board officially vote to approve the agreement.
Students are on spring break this week.
The strike began March 4.
Photos: Remembering Madeleine Albright
Warren Christopher
United States Secretary of State Warren Christopher gestures as he and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright chat with United National Secretary General Boutros-Ghali, left, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, May 12, 1993. They spoke about situations in Bosnia, Haiti, Somalia and Cambodia. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
Bill Clinton, Warren Christopher, Madeleine Albright
Flanked by Secretary of State Warren Christopher, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Madeleine Albright, President Bill Clinton gestures during his address to guests at a reception at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, Sept. 26, 1994. The reception was held for heads of state and delegations to the 49th General Assembly of the United Nations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Albright
Madeleine Albright, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks about her role as Security Council president for the month of August at a U.N. news conference in New York City on Aug. 4, 1993. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
Kim Jong Il, Madeleine Albright
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2000 file photo, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Il, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean television announced Monday, Dec. 19, 2011 in a "special broadcast" that its leader Kim Jong Il has died in Pyongyang. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool, File)
David Guttenfelder
GORE ALBRIGHT KISSINGER
Vice President Al Gore shakes former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's hand following his remarks while Secretary of State Madeleine Albright looks on during an East Room ceremony setting the stage for an upcoming House vote Tuesday, May 9, 2000, at the White House. Former Presidents Carter and Ford and a who's who from Republican and Democratic administrations joined President Clinton today in pressing Congress to grant permanent normal trade relations to China. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
RICK BOWMER
Shultz Albright Haig Kissinger
FILE - In this May 29, 2002 file photo, former U.S. Secretaries of State, from left, Madeleine Albright, Warren Christopher, Alexander Haig, and Henry Kissinger take part in the dedication and naming ceremony of the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va. Haig, who served Republican presidents and ran for the office himself, has died, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010. He was 85. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)
JOE MARQUETTE
ALBRIGHT
Die fruehere amerikanische Aussenministerin Madeleine Albright praesentiert ihr Buch "Madam Secretary" am Donnerstag, 23. Oktober 2003, in der Bundeshauptstadt Berlin. In ihrer Autobiographie beschreibt sie ihre Karriere als US-UN-Botschafterin und spaetere Aussenministerin. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss) Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces her book titled "Madam Secretary" in the German capital Berlin Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003. In her book she desbribes her career which led her from the US-UN Ambassador to the later Secretary of State. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss)
FRITZ REISS
KOSOVO ALBRIGHT INTERVIEW
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during an interview with Associated Press Tuesday June 5, 2005, in Pristina, Kosovo. Albright said that United States and Eruopean Union could ease strained relations by forging a common position on the future of the disputed province of Kosovo. (AP Photo/Atdhe Mulla)
ATDHE MULLA
ALBRIGHT
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright throws out the first pitch for the Orioles season opener against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, April 2, 1997, at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)
ROBERTO BOREA
ANNAN ALBRIGHT
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meets with United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998, at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
Hillary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright respond to applause as Clinton is introduced to a gathering of the Women in Public Service Institute at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, June 11, 2012. Both women are graduates of Wellesely. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
Madeleine Albright
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007 before the Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on Iraq. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
SUSAN WALSH
Madeleine Albright
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, foreground right, speaks to a guest at the unveiling of her official portrait as the 64th Secretary of State at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
Lawrence Jackson
Barack Obama, Madeleine Albright
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., talks with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during a foreign affairs round table discussion in Washington Wednesday, June 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Madeleine Albright
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
UN YUGOSLAVIA
Madeleine Albright, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after she presented photographic evidence of mass graves in Bosnia to the UN Security Council, Thursday, August 10, 1995. Behind her is James Rubin, a US Mission spokesman. The aerial photographs purportedly show mass graves of Bosnian Muslims slain by Serbs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
ALBRIGHT
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill Tuesday Feb. 11, 1997 in her first hearing as secretary before the House International Relations Committee. Albright told the committee that a long delayed expansion of NATO would create a "permanent source of tension and insecurity in the heart of Europe." (AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite)
J.SCOTT APPLEWHITE
HASHIMOTO ALBRIGHT
Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto gestures while welcoming U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in the compound of his official residence in Tokyo prior to their breakfast meeting Monday, Feb. 24, 1997. Albright, currently in the town for a two-day official visit, will fly to Beijing later to hope to smooth a complex and sometimes rocky U.S.-China relationship. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)
TSUGUFUMI MATSUMOTO
ALBRIGHT GREETS EMBASSY CHILDREN
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright meets with children of U.S. Embassy employees in Beijing during a visit to the embassy shortly after her arrival in China Monday, Feb. 24, 1997. Calling U.S. relations with China "a key to stability," Albright held talks Monday with top Chinese officials. (AP Photo)
Stringer
ALBRIGHT IRAQ
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright prepares to give an address on Iraq Wednesday, March 26, 1997 at Georgetown University in Washington. Albright said international sanctions have dramatically weakened Iraq and warned against easing them because "the future threat has not been erased." (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
DENNIS COOK
ALBRIGHT HELMS BIDEN
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, flanked by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Jesse Helms, R-N.C., right, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., arrives to testify before a hearing on chemical weapons before the committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday April 8, 1997. Faced with a Democratic threat to block action on all legislation, Senate Republicans agreed Tuesday to hold a ratification vote on the global chemical weapons treaty before the pact takes effect in three weeks. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
JOE MARQUETTE
ALBRIGHT AND CHILDRENS
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gives a football, pencils and notebooks to a Mayan woman during a short stop in the Tuluche demobilization camp, some 74 miles from Guatmela City, Sunday May 4, 1997. Albright's 8-hour visit to Guatemala is the first stage of her Latin American tour. The next stage is Mexico. (AP Photo/Scott Sady)
SCOTT SADY
ALBRIGHT, VIETNAMESE WELLWISHERS
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, right, greets wellwishers after a ground-breaking ceremony for the U.S. Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City Saturday, June 28, 1997. Albright is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Ho Chi Minh city, former Saigon, since the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
RICHARD VOGEL
ALBRIGHT
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright delivers the keynote address during The California Governor's Conference for Women luncheon in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999. Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President Al Gore was interviewed by California first lady Sharon Davis during one of the conferences sessions. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho)
VICTORIA AROCHO
ALBRIGHT
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright laughs as she holds up a basketball jersey presented to her after delivering remarks at the University of Maine, in Orono, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 13,1999. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
PAT WELLENBACH
Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright
Former US President Bill Clinton, center is flanked by his wif, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, and her predecessor Madeleine Albright, right, during the state funeral of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Dec. 23, 2011. Havel was the leader of the peaceful anti-communist "Velvet Revolution." He died Sunday, Dec. 18, at age 75. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
Petr David Josek
Barack Obama, Madeleine Albright
President Barack Obama awards Madeleine Albright the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 29, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
John Kerry, Henry Kissinger, James A. Baker III, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Patrick Kennedy
Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center. Kerry hosted five of his predecessors in a rare public reunion for the groundbreaking of a museum commemorating the achievements of American statesmanship. From left are, Kerry, Undersecretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy, and former Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger, James A Baker III, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Rodham Clinton. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) . (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School, in Concord, N.H., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. 'There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other," Albright said. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
DEM 2016 Convention
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Bush Center Forum
Former U.S. President George W. Bush greets former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, left, and Madeleine Albright, right, after they participated in a panel discussion at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Powell Funeral
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gives a eulogy during a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!