Tazewell County treasurer announces bid for Illinois House

Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress is the latest Republican to announce a bid in Illinois’ new 87th House District, setting up a Republican primary challenge for the open seat.

Burress joins Dr. Bill Hauter, a doctor and Tazewell County Board member from Morton, in the race to represent parts of DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

“I’ve worked with elected officials on both sides of the aisle at the county and municipal levels to make government accountable to its citizens,” Burress said in a press release. “My sound judgement will translate to the General Assembly.”

Burress touted her “fiscal responsibility” in her campaign announcement. Tazewell County has balanced its budget in each year of her three terms as treasurer, she said. She promised to reject any pay increases and the state legislator pension plan.

Burress said she also plans to support law enforcement and increase transparency in education policy if elected.

“For far too long Illinois politicians have used budget gimmicks and bad accounting to get by,” she said. “Our state is simply not working.”

The House race will not be Burress’ first bid for the Illinois General Assembly. She first ran in Illinois State Senate District 46, winning the Republican nomination but ultimately losing to incumbent David Koehler, D-Peoria, in the general election.

The new 87th House District covers much of the area currently represented by state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton. Sommer represents the 88th District, which includes many rural areas between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal.

Illinois’ primary election is scheduled for June 28 and the general election for Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0