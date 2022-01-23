Tax season to get underway, most returns due April 18

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — Tax filing season begins Monday for people filing federal and Illinois returns.

Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris is encouraging people to file their taxes electronically as early as possible in the tax season and to choose direct deposit for any refunds. He says that's the fastest way for returns to be processed and any refunds to be issued.

Harris says filers who submit an error-free return should receive a direct deposit refund, if applicable, within four weeks on their state tax returns.

The 2022 deadline for most people to file their tax return is Monday, April 18. Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently said Illinois residents who were victims of the Dec. 10, 2021 storms and tornadoes have until May 16 to file various returns and make tax payments.

Harris said people may file their Illinois Form IL-1040 for free through MyTax Illinois. People may also use the site to make payments and respond to inquiries. It's also where people will find the "Where's My Refund" link.

