Summer music fests are coming to Chicago, with Ravinia, Lolla and others already announced

CHICAGO - Summer of 2022 is shaping up to be the season of music festivals in Chicago, with Lollapalooza and Ravinia just two of those announced so far. We also threw in Navy Pier’s calendar of summer events.

Ravinia Festival in Highland Park

Big-name artists on the Pavilion include Sting, Common, Diana Ross and Stevie Nicks, and there’s plenty worth knowing about in the Martin Theatre (such as the Mozart operas “Don Giovanni” and “La clemenza di Tito” in August) and other stages as well; May 20 to Sept. 18.

Lollapalooza in Grant Park

One summer music fest to rule them all. Lolla is the fest that packs the trains, sells out hotels and takes over the city, this year with Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo; July 28-31.E

Pitchfork in Union Park

Pitchfork Music Festival is back in its pre-Lolla July slot this summer, headliners are The National, Mitski and The Roots; July 15-17.

Sueños Festival in Grant Park

Brand new for 2022, a music fest of Latin Reggaeton by C3 Presents (which also puts on Lolla). Headliners will be J Balvin, Ozuna and Wisin & Yandel. Organizers say they hope Sueños will be an annual thing and expand into other kinds of Latin music in the future; May 28-29.

Navy Pier

Not a music fest but plenty of live music, and the schedule for fireworks for the full summer is out now.

Taste of Chicago and Millennium Park

Mark your calendars, announced by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events back in early February, this summer will have a Jazz Fest, Blues Fest, a full Chicago Air and Water Show, and an abbreviated Taste of Chicago; live events kick off Memorial Day weekend May 28.

Sacred Rose in Bridgeview

For fans of Americana, psych-rock, jam, indie, soul, funk and bluegrass, this new-for-2022 fest coming to SeatGeek Stadium will have headliners including Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, War On Drugs, Black Pumas and Umphrey’s McGee; Aug. 26-28.

Blues on the Fox in Aurora

Back from a two-year hiatus and “swinging for the fences,” say organizers, with a lineup in RiverEdge Park including Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch and Buddy Guy; June 17-18.

Pride Fest and Parade on Halsted

Live and in-person, the parade will step off at noon June 26 at the corner of Montrose Avenue and Broadway. The annual street festival put on by the Northalsted Business Alliance is the weekend before; June 17-19.

