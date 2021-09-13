Suicide data shows no family is immune

EDWARDSVILLE — Suicide is a public crisis, and people need to be willing to talk about it, to those who are considering it and the survivors of those who have.

That was one of the key messages from the first Madison County Suicide Prevention Awareness event held in the Madison County Administration Building on World Suicide Prevention Day.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Friday's event included officials talking about statistics and people who have suffered the loss of a loved one or were saved through the help of a friend.

Herbert Clay, president of the Madison County Mental Health Board, said the community recognizes the "grave challenge" of reducing suicide and is committed to providing necessary resources.

"Suicide is a public crisis," he said, adding it is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., a fact echoed by other speakers.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn started his comments by asking for a for a show of hands of those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

"Yeah, me too," he said, adding there is a need to create more awareness.

"The numbers do tell a shocking story," Nonn said. "Every 40 seconds someone takes their life, according to the World Health Organization. That's an estimated 800,000 people each year, although the WHO says its probably more than 1 million."

"This is a national crisis for us as a nation," Nonn said.

In the past five years, his office has recorded 200 suicides: 53 in 2017, 49 in 2018, 34 in 2019 and 31 in 2020. Victims have ranged in age from 17 to 91.

So far this year, Madison County has had 31 suicides, with its victims ranging between 18 to 84 years old.

"So we are a reflection of the nation," he said. "Nobody is immune from this

"Families are always overwhelmed and they're shocked," Nonn said. "They are a victim and they blame themselves: 'Why didn't I see this? What could I have done better?'"

He said our society must address the "myths" of suicide — "the notion that these people were cowards who couldn't face up to their problems, or that they were selfish, 'How dare they do this to us and to me,' and leave their loved ones behind."

Another myth, he said, is that people who make a suicide attempt are seeking attention.

"What's the grandest one we hear? People who say they're going to commit suicide never do," Nonn said.

"Oh yes they do," he said. "I can tell you because we've handled almost 200 of these suicides and almost every one of them, they had talked about suicide in the past.

"If somebody's telling you they are thinking about suicide, they are not looking for attention; they are looking for help," Nonn said. "Help them."

He said people need to know where to find help, both for themselves and others.

"Awareness is the most important part of all of this," Nonn said. "This is why we're here today: to remember these people, to mourn these people, and to do better in the future."

Katie Wilson, a suicide survivor, talked about how a friend helped her, and the need to be there for those considering suicide.

"In 2016, I went to dinner with a friend," she said. "I came home and I was sitting in my room and said, 'You know what? I'm done. I have nothing left to live for.'

"I had graduated from college and had done everything I thought I could do to that point," she said, "I was thinking of all the ways I could end my life.

"I also knew there were plenty of things I could do to get help," she said.

Wilson said she called a friend and told him to take her to the hospital, "'cause I'm not safe and I need to be somewhere where I'm safe.

"He was there for me, and I think that's the really important part of my story," she said. "If you're wanting to be there for somebody who is suicidal, stay with them through the whole thing."

She said her family never asked if she was OK, but her friend — "who I ended up marrying two years ago" — reminds her every day he is glad she's here.

Wilson said there are resources available and people need to stay with those they want to help.

"If you have to take them to the hospital, do it," she said. "If you have to make the call for them, do it. Because you may be the person who saves her life."

Rebecca "Becky" Holmes, of Edwardsville, whose son was a Marine in a combat engineering unit, spoke about her son's suicide after returning from service. She noted that, since 9/11, there have been more than 7,000 combat deaths and 30,000-plus suicides.

She held a flyer with a photograph showing 11 Marines from her son's unit.

Of the 10 who came back, she said, three are "thriving." Four committed suicide, two attempted suicide and two were "self-medicating."

An administrative error on his discharge papers prevented her son from receiving treatment, she said.

"He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and something in his paperwork prevented him from getting the help he needed," Holmes said.

Collinsville Fire Chief John Bailot talked about the death of his son, who committed suicide in April 2019 while a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Bailot, who was living in Ohio at the time, said he was in his office when his wife came in to say their son's academic advisor had told them their son didn't show up for school for two days.

Bailot asked someone at the police department to make a call to check on him. Two sheriff's deputies came to their home.

"I knew from my experiences that there was only one reason to have two deputy sheriff's at my house," he said, stopping his comments as he became emotional.

He said his son took his life at the age of 29.

"We had no signs or, if we did, we were blind to them," he said. "And that's part of the problem.

"The hardest part — besides the loss of my son — is people don't really want to talk about it with me," he said. "They don't want to ask me about my son. I want to talk about my son.

"If you know a family that has lost somebody by suicide, reach out and talk to them," he said.

He said people ask if things are better. They're not, he said, but they are different.

Lt. Kurt Litteken, a Collinsville firefighter, spoke about resources for first-responders. He noted they often see tragedy, and although they are supposed to be "really, really tough," it can be difficult for them.

Littleken said he started as a volunteer for a private ambulance service in a little town.

"I watched two of my friends get in a horrible accident," he said. "One didn't make it. The other, I was in a car with him while we were extricating around him for about 45 minutes."

He joined the military and was a combat medic, spending a year in a combat zone before coming to the Collinsville Fire Department with "baggage."

"We don't share that information, but we need to," he said.

Litteken said firefighters, first responders and law enforcement personnel can get help from the Illinois Firefighter Peer Support at https://www.ilffps.org/ or Illinois Law Enforcement Peer Support https://www.illeops.org/.

Madison County VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite and a U.S. Army veteran said he experienced a PTSD episode like so many veterans, but his outcome was different.

"I'm still here," Lavite said.

People facing a mental health crisis in northern Madison County can contact CenterStone at 618-465-4388; those in southern Madison County can contact Chestnut Health Systems at 618-877-0316. Both numbers are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

