Suburban LGBTQ+ students shot with gel pellets in what officials say is latest TikTok challenge

BARRINGTON - Two Barrington High School students who are members of the LGBTQ+ community were allegedly targeted in a pellet gun shooting on campus this week in an incident officials say is likely related to the latest TikTok challenge breaking out across the U.S.

Barrington resident Kristin Stedman said Friday that her son, Matt Petersen, and his boyfriend were walking to school on Wednesday morning when a student pointed a toy rifle out the window of a car, spraying the two teens with pellets in a parking lot adjacent to the high school’s entrance.

“They were walking toward the building and they heard a loud sound, were hit by these bullets, and started running,” Stedman said.

After entering the school building and heading to the cafeteria, the teens were allegedly followed by the perpetrators, who trailed them making animal sounds, including barking, Stedman said.

“What kind of families raise kids who like to pick on people?” Stedman said.

In a Thursday letter to parents, Barrington Principal Steve McWilliams said the incident involved “some students on campus participating in what is being referred to as the Orbeez TikTok Challenge. This is where teens shoot gel beads at each other with toy guns.”

“During our investigation, we have learned that some of the students who were the victims of this incident are members of our LGBTQ+ community. We have spoken to all parties involved and have referred this incident to the Barrington Police Department for further processing,” McWilliams said.

Barrington police Chief David Dorn said the incident is under investigation.

But McWilliams said “disciplinary consequences will be in place for the students involved,” adding officials at the high school have “been meeting and supporting the impacted students.”

“We have also reached out to members of our GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) to ensure that they feel safe and are supported as the impact of this incident spreads through the school community,” McWilliams said.

“Let us be clear: Hate has no place in Barrington 220. As a school community, we stand for respect and inclusion,” said McWilliams, adding that a school board policy titled “Harassment of Students Prohibited” states that “harassment, bullying, or intimidation of any kind will not be tolerated.”

While Stedman said she understands why officials at the high school are keeping the identities of the perpetrators confidential, she is concerned the students who targeted her son and his boyfriend will not face any serious consequences.

“They are calling it a TikTok challenge, but it is more like a hate crime,” said Stedman, who said her son has been a victim of relentless bullying since he was in fourth grade.

Stedman said her son, who is involved in the high school’s theater department and the Gay Straight Alliance, stayed home from school Thursday out of concerns for his safety.

“When I became a mom, I wanted to raise my kids in Barrington, because it always felt safe and comfortable when I was growing up here,” said Stedman, who graduated from the high school in 2000. “I fear for his life now,” Stedman said.

In a Friday parent letter, Barrington 220 School District Superintendent Robert Hunt said the incident involved “a TikTok challenge that is gaining popularity nationwide.”

“Please know the district took immediate action to investigate and issue appropriate consequences for those who participated in the challenge,” he said.

“Open and honest dialogue with our children is critically important and this incident provides an opportunity to discuss implications of social media and social responsibility,” Hunt said. “Hate has no place in Barrington 220 and any incident of bullying or harassment will not be tolerated.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0