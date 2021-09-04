Suburban Chicago resident diagnosed with West Nile virus

AURORA — An Aurora resident in the DuPage County section of the city has been diagnosed with West Nile virus.

It is the first human case reported by the DuPage County Health Department in DuPage County this year, and was reported Thursday. The Aurora resident in his 60s became ill in mid-August.

The Kane County Health Department reported Wednesday a Sugar Grove man in his 50s as its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

Health departments are encouraging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting West Nile.

The disease is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes. About one in five people who are infected with West Nile will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, officials said. Less than 1% will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis, which is an inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues.

The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around the home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites, Aurora area health officials have said.

Officials said people should avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. When outdoors, people should wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions.

Also, officials said residents should make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, and to change water in birdbaths weekly. Residents should also properly maintain wading pools and stock ornamental ponds with fish, according to officials.

West Nile activity generally decreases in the fall when cooler temperatures arrive and especially after the first frost of the season.

For more information on the West Nile virus, go to www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.

