Suburban Chicago man fatally shoots dog as it attacks woman

ST. CHARLES - Two Rottweilers who were attacking a jogger in St. Charles are dead after the dogs’ owner and a man with a concealed handgun tried unsuccessfully to pull the animals off the woman until the man with the gun fatally shot one of the dogs, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The second Rottweiler was euthanized the day after the attack earlier this week, according to a statement from Ron Hain, the Kane County sheriff.

Hain said deputies were called to the 7N300 block of Windsor Drive about 9:15 a.m. Monday after getting a call that a 51-year-old woman had been jogging in the area and was attacked by the two Rottweilers. A Labradoodle first ran from its yard to where the woman was jogging “to greet her in the street,” officials said, so the woman stopped running and helped the Labradoodle get back to its owner, who had been standing in her driveway watching the exchange.

That’s when the two Rottweilers came bounding out of that home and started to attack the jogger, Hain said.

“The homeowner and a passerby attempted to remove the dogs from the victim but were unsuccessful,” according to Hain’s statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of injuries the woman was suffering or how long the homeowner and the passerby tried to free her from the two Rottweilers. But at some point, the passerby — who was licensed to carry a concealed weapon — pulled a handgun and “fired one shot into one of the Rottweilers.” Hain did not say how far away the man was from the animal when he shot it, or whether either of the two women were in danger from the single gunshot.

“Both dogs released the victim and retreated,” Hain said.

The dog who was shot died “a short time later,” according to Hain. “The second Rottweiler was euthanized the following day.”

The 51-year-old was taken to Delnor Hospital and later flown by air ambulance to the trauma center at Good Samaritan Hospital. There she underwent emergency surgery and her condition has since been stabilized and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Hain.

The homeowner — the woman who owned the three dogs — also was taken to Delnor Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered while trying to stop the Rottweilers from attacking, authorities said.

Hain said the Kane County sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

