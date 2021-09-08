Storm damage reported in northern Illinois

The line of severe thunderstorms that moved through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Tuesday night damaged a school in the Minooka and Channahon area where forecasters think a tornado may have formed and at least 50,000 customers were temporarily without power.

The National Weather Service said “the damage from Minooka to Channahon may be partly due to a brief tornado,” and the agency will send members of its storm assessment team to the area — about 13 miles outside of Joliet — to gather additional information Wednesday in hopes of determining whether a tornado touched down. Meanwhile, crews with Commonwealth Edison were working to restore power to the portion of some 54,324 customers who experienced an outage. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the utility had restored power to 83% of those customers, officials said.

The storm also dropped the largest recorded hail so far this year, even though hail is more commonly associated with spring storms, according to the weather service. Baseball-sized hail was reported in Earlville, a community north of Ottawa, off Interstate 88 and about 80 miles from Chicago.

“Some of the hail in Lee and LaSalle counties was as large as 2 inches in diameter. The hail in Earlville covered the ground and lasted for multiple hours before melting,” according to the weather service website.

The storms also produced significant wind damage in Gibson City in Ford County, as well as the Minooka and Channahon area.

“Swathes of wind damage to mainly utility poles, trees, and trees on structures occurred, in particular from Morris to Minooka to Channahon to Manhattan across Grundy to Will counties,” the weather service said.

Minooka Central Community High School’s main campus building “endured damage caused by the extreme weather,” according to a letter from District 111 administrators to parents.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and until MCHS Administration can fully assess the damage, certain classes will be moved to alternate locations for a full day of learning (Wednesday). Classes that will be impacted consist of Physical Education, Music, and Career and Technical Education,” said the letter, signed by Bryan Zwemke, the high school principal.

Zwemke said there had been “reports of downed power lines, uprooted trees, and other debris in the streets throughout the area” and warned community members against driving or leaving their shelters Tuesday night.

“Adversity does not build character, it reveals it. Today our students and staff showed patience, resolve, and selfless duty to one another,” he said.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service also reported 1.5-inch hail in Harvard, a far northwest suburban community in McHenry County near the Wisconsin border. In Bull Valley, also in McHenry County, a trained weather spotter recorded a 68 mph wind gust, the weather service said.

