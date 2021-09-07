 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm damage reported in Ford County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A powerful storm downed trees and caused damage across Ford County Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter were forecast by the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect until 9 p.m.

Gibson City First Christian Church posted on Facebook that aside from downed limbs, it "escaped the brunt of the damage that most areas of the town saw from today’s storm." 

"As we clean up from this latest storm, lend a hand, help a stranger, and lead with a servant heart," the Facebook post said. 

The storm comes about a month after floodwaters caused extensive damage in Ford County. That cleanup effort continues. 

Sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees are forecast for Wednesday. 

COMPLETE FORECAST FROM THE PANTAGRAPH

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County reports 136 new COVID cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News