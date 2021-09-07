Storm damage reported in Ford County

BLOOMINGTON — A powerful storm downed trees and caused damage across Ford County Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter were forecast by the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect until 9 p.m.

Gibson City First Christian Church posted on Facebook that aside from downed limbs, it "escaped the brunt of the damage that most areas of the town saw from today’s storm."

"As we clean up from this latest storm, lend a hand, help a stranger, and lead with a servant heart," the Facebook post said.

Sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees are forecast for Wednesday.

