 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

State police IDs woman who died in crash on icy Madison County highway

  • 0

A 48-year-old woman from Cahokia Heights died in a crash in which she lost control of her SUV on icy pavement on Illinois 255 in Madison County on Saturday, the Illinois State Police reported.

Chimanita Dodd was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a news release from the state police.

Dodd was driving north on the highway at mile marker 6 at about 9:57 a.m. when she lost control of a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer on ice, according to a preliminary investigation.

The SUV left the roadway to the left and entered the median, police said. The vehicle rolled numerous times and Dodd was ejected.

The metro-east was under a winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Kinzinger rules out run for governor, U.S. senate

Watch now: Kinzinger rules out run for governor, U.S. senate

On the eve of the one year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critics, said he will not run for statewide office in 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man pulled from aircraft seconds before it's hit by a train

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News