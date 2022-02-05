 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stalled school bus struck by Chicago-area commuter train

ORLAND PARK — A commuter train struck the front-end of a school bus that stalled on tracks in suburban Chicago.

The driver and the five students aboard the bus were able to exit before the 2:40 p.m. Friday crash in Orland Park, southwest of Chicago.

Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield said an investigation shows "the driver stopped at the tracks as required to do so, but when she started the bus to cross, the bus stalled with the front end of the bus over the tracks."

Chicago couple charged in $2.1M retail theft from warehouse

"The gate came down on top of the bus and the driver then quickly escorted the five children off of the bus to safety minutes before the Metra train hit the front of the bus," he said.

Metra service near Orland Park temporarily was halted, according to the commuter service.

