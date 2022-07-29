 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues

Flooding Illinois

Gateway Pet Guardians use a boat to help pet owners rescue two cats and a dog from their home on Terrace Dr. in East St. Louis, Ill. Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022. The pets have been trapped in the home since the owners were forced out due to rising flood waters that still remain. The East St. Louis, Illinois region was hit with historic rainfall early Tuesday July 26, 2022 flash flooding many homes and vehicles. 

 Derik Holtmann, Belleville News-Democrat via AP

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rains brought another round of flooding to the St. Louis region that was already recovering from record rains earlier this week, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters.

No injuries were reported from Thursday's flooding, but the St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to 75 flooding-related emergencies and 60 people were rescued or helped to safety.

APTOPIX Flooding St Louis

St. Louis firefighters checks on a car stalled out in chest-deep water flood water on Goodfellow Boulevard during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St, Louis, Mo. 

Among the rescues, the department said firefighters carried six children to safety from a daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church, where 15 children and three adults reportedly were trapped.

The Rev. Paul Sheridan, a longtime priest at St. Louis University High School, a Jesuit college prep school, was among several drivers whose cars became trapped by rising floodwaters Thursday afternoon. He told KSDK-TV that when the water reached his seat, he dashed out of his car.

Flooding St Louis

A University City public works employee clears debris from the 7200 block of Olive Blvd. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in University City, Mo., after flash flooding from an afternoon downpour pushed it from nearby homes. 

Sheridan swam to a nearby tree and St. Louis firefighters helped the 77-year-old priest get into a nearby McDonald's restaurant. He said he kept thinking about people who had lost their homes.

"I've never been caught in a storm like that and, no, I can't walk on water," Sheridan said, laughing.

Flooding St Louis

A pedestrian walks across Clarendon Avenue as a massive amount of flood water rushes down the street towards Delmar Boulevard during a thunderstorm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. 

The storms that began Thursday afternoon lasted for a few hours and dropped about 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to early National Weather Service estimates.

Debbie Boshans, her husband and their cat had been rescued Tuesday from their home due to flooding, and they were working to load belongings onto a trailer Thursday when rain began falling again, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Their street flooded a second time.

Flooding St Louis

Brian Kreitner, a laborer, at Third Degree Glass Factory looks down at broken pieces of glass in the flood water after a door holding back the water gave way and water rushed in the glass art studio knocking over displays and shattering artwork on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. 

"I can't believe this happened again," Boshans' son-in-law, Kyle Mathes, told the newspaper. "It's a double whammy."

Earlier in the week, a storm system dropped more than 12 inches in St. Charles County and up to 10 inches in other areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. That prompted widespread flooding. Parts of southern Illinois also saw flooding after heavy rains.

Flooding St Louis

A man helps two people walk through flood water after their car got stuck on Vandeventer Avenue underneath I-64 (Hwy. 40) in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. 

Authorities said two men drowned in the earlier St. Louis-area storm.

The weather service said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874.

The flooding came the same week that heavy rains caused deadly flooding and massive property damage in central Appalachia.

Displaced East St. Louis residents worry where they'll live after flooding
