St. Louis man publishes second young Lincoln book

EDWARDSVILLE — Author Jan Jacobi is back touring after a one-year hiatus for his latest young-adult book, "Lincoln in Springfield," which picks up where his first book, "Young Lincoln," took readers.

Jacobi's new book covers about Lincoln's early years in Springfield, his growth as a lawyer and politician, his marriage to Mary Todd and his term as a congressman from Illinois.

Jacobi will be at the fourth annual Edwardsville Book Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in Edwardsville City Park. The festival will feature regional authors and booksellers, music and storytelling, kids' activities, crafts, food and drink.

"After a year hiatus, I am finally back on the 'Young Lincoln' trail which has taken me from coast to coast — but mostly in St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois," said Jacobi, of St. Louis.

"Lincoln in Springfield," published by Reedy Press, is the second book in Jacobi's award-winning series of young adult novels about Lincoln. It will appeal to students in middle and high school, as well as adults.

Lincoln is the first-person narrator in the series, a perspective Jacobi introduced in "Young Lincoln" which brought him critical recognition. Staying true to the historical record, Jacobi presents a flesh and blood Lincoln who is a real person.

The book retells Lincoln breaking off his engagement to Mary Todd when he got cold feet and was entranced with a young woman sharing a room with Todd at the home of her older sister and her husband, Ninian Edwards, a former Illinois governor for whom Edwardsville is named.

"Lincoln in Springfield" also will be featured at the 32nd annual Alton Band and Orchestra Builders Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road.

"Young Lincoln" tells a story of Lincoln's birth in Kentucky and the family's move to Indiana when he was 7 years old, where he spent 13 years before he came to Illinois. "Lincoln in Springfield" continues the saga of his development as a young professional and politician. Lincoln yearns to forge his own path, albeit on a borrowed horse.

He starts as a fledgling lawyer in Springfield and 10 years later serves his first term as a Whig Congressman representing Illinois in Washington, D.C. The portrait of the presidential Lincoln begins to emerge, though not without stumbles.

Jacobi has taught English and humanities for seventh and eighth grades for 49 years. He's also been assistant headmaster at one school and head of middle school at another. In 2014, St. Louis Magazine named him Middle School Teacher of the Year.

"Young Lincoln" won a Best of Illinois History Award and a Nautilus silver award for middle grade fiction.

"Lincoln in Springfield" is available at www.reedypress.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0