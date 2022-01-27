St. Clair County reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in a month as cases drop

St. Clair County officials expressed cautious optimism during Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases and deaths appear to be slowly decreasing.

Overall, health officials announced 3,103 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 18-24 in St. Clair County, down from the 4,697 cases reported Jan. 13-19 and the 5,334 cases reported Jan. 6-12.

County officials, meanwhile, reported a weekly and seven-day positivity rate of 20.9% during Wednesday's briefing, down from 26.7% last week, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. That figure represents St. Clair's lowest positivity rate since Jan. 1, according to county officials.

St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford hopes the current trends continue but stressed remaining vigilant adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

"Overall we are seeing a decrease statewide in the number of cases," Blandford said. "So we're kind of cautiously optimistic that we could be turning the tide. But we still need to make sure that everybody is getting vaccinated, you're receiving your boosters when you're eligible, wearing your mask, staying socially distanced, and washing your hands. That's the best medicine."

On Wednesday, the county announced 11 new deaths from Jan. 18-24 — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions; a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, four men in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s, all with unknown health conditions — after reporting 12 new deaths from Jan. 13-19.

Hospitalization numbers in St. Clair County also decreased from 129 last week to 107 this week. The number of patients on ventilators dropped as well, from four last week to three this week.

Like Blandford, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern expressed optimism while strongly encouraging getting a booster shot.

"The numbers are going down but now is not the time to let up," Kern said. "Get boosted. It's really the booster that seems to be the key to staying out of the hospital. If we keep going in this direction, maybe we'll have a year without a mask. Let's continue to do what we're doing and we'll get through this."

Added St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Whitaker, "It's definitely movement in the right direction, but slow movement. Everybody can play their part by continuing to get vaccinated, get boosted and make sure you're doing your part to be a part of that solution."

Overall, the county now has 64,696 cases — including 23,675 the past 10 weeks — and 650 deaths since the pandemic began.

