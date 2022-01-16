 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Springfield museum exhibit features artists from Illinois

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — A museum exhibit in Springfield is featuring a range of work from Illinois artists including Muddy Waters, Earth Wind and Fire and Chance the Rapper.

It's called the "State of Sound" and runs through Jan. 23 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The exhibit features personal papers, rare artifacts and more than one dozen mini-documentaries.

Organizers said the exhibit was created to "explore the state's impact on music history, from gospel to rock to jazz." After the exhibit closes, the dozens of artifacts will be returned to owners around the country.

Illinois authorities probe 7 overdose cases that killed 2

The museum "was honored to be entrusted with these incredibly important and personal items from some legendary artists. Tens of thousands of people got to enjoy them and expand their appreciation of music history" Christina Shutt, the library and museum's executive director, said in statement. "But an exhibit with this many treasures cannot go on forever."

NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: License plate reading cameras could come to Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News