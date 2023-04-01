BLOOMINGTON — Recovery and cleanup efforts are underway across Illinois after devastating storms swept through the South and Midwest on Friday night, producing possibly dozens of tornadoes and leaving at least 18 people dead.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the northern Illinois city of Belvidere, where one person was killed and dozens were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a concert.

Other communities across the state also reported heavy damage, though parts of Central Illinois escaped largely unscathed. Three deaths were reported in Crawford County, along the Indiana border in Southern Illinois. Officials said dozens of homes were damaged or leveled in Sangamon County. Throughout the state, tens of thousands lost power.

“What we saw with these storms are the perfect ingredients for long-track, supercell tornadoes,” said Ryan Knutsvig, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service's Lincoln forecast offices.

The severe weather accompanied a very strong, low-pressure system that moved out of the Central Plains and into areas of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, Knutsvig said.

Nationally, confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least seven states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees, and lay waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country. The dead included seven in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, and three in Sullivan, Indiana.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama, Illinois and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where the mayor said more than 2,000 buildings were in a tornado's path.

In Belvidere, some of the 260 people attending a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theatre pulled a 50-year-old man from the rubble after part of the roof collapsed; he was dead when emergency workers arrived. Officials said 40 other people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries.

“They dragged someone out from the rubble, and I sat with him and I held his hand and I was (telling him), ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I didn’t really know much else what to do," concertgoer Gabrielle Lewellyn told WTVO-TV.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody described the scene after the collapse as “chaos, absolute chaos.”

“A man lost his life, response was in minutes,” Mayor Clinton Morris said. “We always hope for the best and the best would’ve been no fatalities.”

Morris said the tragedy could have been worse, but thanked all of the first responders who arrived at the scene to help. He said many of the concertgoers stayed and picked up debris trapping the injured until help arrived.

Even as a cold wind hit Saturday, the community continued to gather near the theater in the afternoon as authorities worked to clean up the debris. Forklifts pulled away loosely hanging bricks, while business owners picked up shards of glass and covered shattered windows.

Some mourned not only the death from the tragedy but also an area in the city that will “no longer ever be the same,” said Randy Watson, a lifelong resident of Belvidere. The building dates to 1921 and was historic in the community; Watson remembered seeing movies there as a child.

”I hope it can be fixed,” he said as he stared at the scene. “But more than anything, I feel for the families that have been affected. I’m sure we will all step in to help in any way we can."

In Crawford County, Sheriff William Rutan said three people were killed and eight seriously injured in a tornado that touched down about four miles south of Oblong at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Robinson Daily News. The Robinson Municipal Airport was heavily damaged.

"The people in Crawford County need our prayers," said state Rep. Adam Niemerg, who gathered with other local officials at a news conference there Saturday. He said the governor's office had confirmed the county would be among those to receive an emergency declaration, opening avenues for state assistance with cleanup and recovery.

Dozens of homes were damaged in Sangamon County, according to The State-Journal Register, but no injuries were reported. Downed power lines made it difficult to reach areas affected by the storm immediately afterward on Friday night, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told the newspaper. First responders also dealt with a gas leak that took several hours to locate and stop.

Elsewhere in Illinois, Ben Wagner, chief radar operator for the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency, said hail broke windows on cars and buildings in the area of Roanoke, northeast of Peoria.

Knutsvig, of the weather service, said baseball-sized hail was spotted Friday afternoon in the Fulton County village of Banner. Power lines were downed around 6:10 p.m. in Washington, in Tazewell County.

Winds at 60 mph were reported in McLean County shortly after 6:30 p.m., Knutsvig said. The southeastern part of the county was placed under a tornado warning shortly after 6:30 p.m. A tree was blown down in the 1600 block of Olive Street in Bloomington.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said her office was operating “on full cylinders” Friday night, with spotters reporting from across the whole county.

The agency works closely with the weather service to identify severe weather hotspots, she said, stressing that residents should take steps to prepare for storms and pay attention to weather alerts.

