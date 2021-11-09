Sports betting at Chicago stadiums? Proposal brings out high-powered backers — but casino bidder balks

A measure that would allow Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and other Chicago stadiums to host their own sports betting facilities is attracting high-powered opponents and supporters.

On Monday, they verbally jousted over whether such gambling houses would be a boost to neighborhoods now heavily reliant on sports fans traffic, and whether they would cannibalize a proposed Chicago casino.

Neil Bluhm, chairman of Rush Street Gaming, which has submitted two bids to build and operate a Chicago casino, told aldermen who are considering the sportsbook proposal that stadium betting would have a huge negative impact on the amount of money bet at the casino, and the amount of tax money the city collects from it.

“The great locations of Wrigley Field and the United Center ... will draw lots of sports betting customers” who therefore wouldn’t go to the casino, Bluhm said. He pointed to a study he said showed betting on slots and table games at the casino would go down as much as $61 million per year if the sportsbooks open at stadiums, costing the city about $12 million annually in taxes.

But Mara Georges, who long served as Mayor Richard M. Daley’s corporation counsel and appeared at the City Council committee meeting on behalf of Wrigley Field and the United Center, wondered about Bluhm’s motives. The stadium sportsbooks might really hurt the Rivers Casino Bluhm operates in Des Plaines, Georges said.

Georges also said allowing Soldier Field a sportsbook might help persuade the Bears not to leave Chicago for Arlington Heights.

Aldermen did not vote Monday on the controversial ordinance to allow the stadiums to operate their own books, and it was clear from testimony at the committee meeting that many council members have misgivings about allowing it.

Far South Side Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, hammered the proposal as “one of the worst pieces of legislation” that he had seen related to gambling.

“And it could not be at a worse time, when we in this city are trying to get a casino, not knowing if ... this could really turn one of these people off who could be one of our potential bidders from opening up a casino,” Beale said.

And Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith, 43rd, said she was concerned the ordinance to allow the stadium sportsbooks would not direct revenue the city collects from them to help close the huge hole in public pension funds. Money from a casino would go toward pensions, which Smith said should be the focus.

State legislators approved sportsbooks at big professional stadiums, but Chicago has to lift its ban on sports betting and approve licensing to allow it to move forward and regulate the number of betting kiosks and hours of operation. Burnett’s ordinance would allow sportsbooks at Soldier Field, Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena.

Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., whose ward includes the United Center, sponsored the sportsbook ordinance, and argued that allowing betting at the stadium will create jobs and activity when the Bulls and Blackhawks aren’t playing there, increasing the city’s amusement tax take.

“After there’s not a game, it’s just dead in our community, an island of parking lots,” Burnett said of the West Side neighborhood around the United Center.

And though prospective operators of a Chicago casino oppose the idea of allowing the arenas to operate their own books because it would cut into the casino’s bottom line, Burnett predicted, “This won’t hurt a casino.”

The Cubs have already received approval from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks to build a proposed two-story Draftkings sportsbook adjacent to Wrigley Field, but it cannot operate without action by the city council.

Burnett’s plan calls for the city to issue sports licenses for $50,000 a year and $25,000 for annual renewals.

Teams could also operate sportsbooks in facilities within five blocks of the stadiums. Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, said those licenses should go to struggling neighborhood bars rather than “helping the rich get richer” in Wrigleyville and elsewhere.

