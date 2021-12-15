Sports betting at Chicago stadiums gets the go-ahead

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got the City Council Wednesday to greenlight sports betting at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and other Chicago stadiums, despite criticism from some aldermen convinced doing so will hurt tax revenue from a planned city casino.

The council approved the measure with eight aldermen voting against it.

In 2019, after the Illinois Legislature approved stadium sportsbooks, Lightfoot said they had “the potential to undermine the viability of any Chicago-based casino.”

But the mayor has since pivoted to support the idea. On Monday, she said a lot of the people complaining now “didn’t raise a single word of criticism” back when Springfield passed it.

The support is far from universal.

The Lightfoot administration estimates a 2% tax on betting at the stadium sportsbooks will bring in just $400,000 to $500,000 per year. Critics say the city will lose much more than that in tax proceeds from the planned casino, because gamblers will head to the stadium facilities instead.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

At a Monday meeting on the issue, Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, said it’s offensive that millionaires are fighting over splitting up gambling proceeds while the city refuses to legalize video gambling in struggling local bars.

Illinois joins other states in asking for freeze on federal unemployment loan interest Illinois and seven other states are asking the federal government to freeze interest on loans used to pay unemployment benefits during pandemic.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, worried the city hasn’t done enough work to figure out whether the sports gambling facilities would in fact devalue the planned Chicago casino, and wondered why there’s such a rush to adopt the plan. “I would like more time to vet this thing out,” Reilly said.

Far South Side Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, said the professional teams are certainly charitable in Chicago neighborhoods, but that doesn’t change the fact the planned casino will see its receipts and the tax money it sends to the city drop if it’s competing with stadium books.

Lightfoot added the 2% tax on the sports betting to try to address criticism that the stadium venues would eat into the taxes from the planned casino. That money is earmarked to help fund Chicago’s public pensions.

Several aldermen noted then that the sportsbook taxes would pale in comparison to the many millions of dollars in taxes casino backers have said would be lost if the team owners are allowed to “cannibalize” the casino with their own establishments.

The ordinance allows sports gambling facilities within Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena, or at sites within five blocks of those stadiums. Two off-track betting businesses licensed in Illinois could also opt to set up sportsbooks in Chicago. And one would be allowed in the casino, when it’s built.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0