Special prosecutor again seeking release of full report on handling of the Smollett case

After deliberating for around nine hours, the jury found the former Empire star guilty on five felony disorderly conduct charges for staging the racist and homophobic attack on himself in Chicago in January 2019 and filing a false police report.
The team of special prosecutors handling the Jussie Smollett case is again asking permission to release its full report on authorities’ conduct related to the matter.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb intends to go before Judge Michael Toomin on Monday to make the request, court records show. Toomin has twice denied Webb permission to publicly release the full details of his investigation since the report contains information gathered as part of grand jury proceedings, which by law are kept secret. Not even Smollett’s attorneys were allowed to see the complete report.
But now that Smollett has been convicted of falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a hate crime attack, Webb is trying again, arguing that Toomin appointed a special prosecutor in part to restore public confidence in the court system after Cook County prosecutors’ handling of the matter.
“The trial of Mr. Smollett being complete, it is now appropriate for the seal on the OSP’s Summary Report to be lifted and for it to be publicly available,” Webb wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.
But Smollett has not yet been sentenced, and his attorneys have promised to appeal, meaning the case could be tied up in courts for years to come.
And when Toomin ruled last year that the report should be kept under wraps, he said nothing about doing so to protect Smollett’s trial rights. Instead, he said, much of the information in the report was already available publicly through other sources, and so there was no need to disturb the confidentiality of the grand jury process.
Smollett’s initial charges were dropped at an unannounced hearing in March 2019, not long after the actor’s indictment, and in the days afterward prosecutors gave contradictory answers about why.
Webb was ultimately named special prosecutor and given a two-pronged mandate: determine whether Smollett should be charged again, and investigate whether police or Cook County prosecutors engaged in wrongdoing.
Smollett was charged again in February 2020 and was convicted last week on five of six counts of disorderly conduct.
Meanwhile, in August 2020, the Webb team issued a news release summarizing their investigation into police and prosecutors. They did not find evidence of criminal conduct, but prosecutors including State’s Attorney Kim Foxx acted unethically by repeatedly making false or misleading public statements about the Smollett matter, according to the news release. Overall, their investigation found “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” throughout the state’s attorney’s office.
Photos: Trial of actor Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, along with his mother Janet, second from left, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, along with his mother Janet, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in actor Jussie Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, arrives with members of his legal team at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother left, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his own defense Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, left, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche heads back to the courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a lunch break on day three of his client's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Jussie Smollett's brother Jojo, left, reads a prepared statement to reporters upon arrival Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his brother's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Nov. 29, 2021. Smollett is accused of faking an attack on himself in Chicago 3 years ago.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Jussie Smollett Trial
Family members of actor Jussie Smollett depart the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, during jury selection in Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, background right, walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett looks back at his mother as they arrive with other family members Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
