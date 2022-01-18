Southwestern Illinois College is receiving $1.4 million in grants to address equity

Southwestern Illinois College received two grants for a combined $1.4 million to address equity in the trades.

The Illinois Community College Board granted SWIC a $1.2 million Workforce Equity Initiative Grant that will be used to continue one-year career training programs in East St. Louis, SWIC announced last week.

Those programs include certificates in welding, nurse assistant, food service, forklift training, phlebotomy, practical nursing and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. Starting in the fall, a certificate in web design will be offered.

One hundred thirty students have received credentials since 2019.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $9.6 million in grant funding for construction pre-apprenticeships on Thursday. SWIC is one of 23 organizations receiving grant money, and is receiving $240,000 to provide pre-apprenticeship training and wraparound supportive services to participants.

Between the 23 organizations — which include community colleges, non-profits and industry associations — Pritzker's office said there will be more than 1,000 participants, most of whom are underrepresented in the industry.

Pre-apprenticeship programs aim to help candidates in getting admitted to an apprenticeship program. Participants receive a stipend and workplace experience.

In Illinois, 4% of Illinois apprentices are women and 29% are people of color, according to a 2020 report from the Illinois Department of Labor. Both of the grants SWIC received are aimed at serving those populations that are underrepresented.

