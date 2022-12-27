 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Southwest: Only a third of flights across US will operate for ‘several days’

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Southwest Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago on Tuesday, after passengers experienced chaos amid canceled flights at Midway Airport the previous day.

As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, 241 flights had been canceled at Midway and 68 had been canceled at O’Hare. The majority of the flights — including all but one at Midway — were on Southwest Airlines, according to the website FlightAware.

Winter Weather Travel Chicago

People looking for their lost luggage line up near the baggage carousel at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. 

Southwest had been the target of passengers’ ire at airlines Monday, as Chicago’s cold snap showed signs of ending and other airlines began to recover from the weather and winds of the previous days. The carrier canceled 304 flights at Midway Monday, according to FlightAware.

By Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it was looking into the “unacceptable” level of disruption for Southwest customers and would examine whether the cancellations were controllable, and whether Southwest was complying with its customer service plan.

The cancellations in Chicago were part of the disruptions Southwest was experiencing nationwide after winter storms swept across the country. The carrier canceled more than 2,900 flights systemwide Monday, and more than 2,500 by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Travel Chicago

Itzel Enciso, 19, who is visiting Chicago from Los Angeles and said her bag was mistakenly tagged to arrive in Cleveland, looks for her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport in Chicago on Tuesday after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during a winter storm. 

Airline executives apologized in a statement Monday. They said they were working to reposition crew and aircraft and rebalance the airline.

The carrier will continue operating a reduced schedule and fly about one-third of scheduled flights for several days, according to the statement.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” the carrier said.

Winter Weather Travel Chicago

Hundreds of unclaimed suitcases and a box wrapped in Christmas wrapper sit near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport in Chicago on Tuesday. 
