Southern Illinois town uncovers treasures in new city hall building

MARION — Mayor Mike Absher saw the new city hall for the first time since construction began recently. The new city hall will be in the old bank building on the square.

Absher said that First Southern Bank will have a drive-thru at the location, but they did not need the entire building. They offered to sell it to the city for construction of a new, accessible city hall, The Southern Illinoisan reports.

The current city hall is on two floors with no elevator. People are often asked to walk down the sidewalk or drive to the rear of the building to complete their business.

Construction of the new city hall is still in its early stages. Everyone knew there was asbestos to remove, but, according to Absher, the building had less asbestos than anticipated. It was cheaper and easier to abate and is almost completed.

Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake said the general contractor and the asbestos folks have said everything is moving along.

"Thus far, it's been better than I thought it would be," Absher said.

First National Bank's building opened in 1903, and made it through the Great Depression. The current bank building started as two separate buildings, First National Bank and Western Auto. Absher said the building was joined together and a new façade was put up.

So far, the contractors have uncovered a large safe on the main floor and marble floors.

Absher said the floors in the new city hall, as well as the wood floors at Market Street Hall, were covered and should be easy to refinish.

"It's neat to see those things become part of the plan and to see the vault," Absher said. "So far, it's gone better than we thought."

"Getting construction materials here on time will be the issue," Moake said.

When you look at the building from a different lens than construction, you get a bigger picture.

"You see that the city square is not just valuable, but it's also vibrant," Absher said. "I think it will be an anchor for the square."

The building is expected to be finished in about a year. By that time, Absher will be running for his next term as mayor.

Most city offices that attract residents on a regular basis will be located in a U-shape on the first floor. That includes the city clerk, water office, municipal planning and code enforcement.

The second floor will house the mayor, city attorney and the chief of staff offices, as well as council chambers and a conference room.

Absher said the current city council space will seat the council and about 20 people. The new chambers will seat about 55 people.

The main floor vault will stay in place as a nod to the building's previous tenant. The old doors will be refinished and used in the new building space.

"I think it will be a great building," Absher said.

